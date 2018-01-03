Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger made a healthier version of Chicken Tetrazzini.

Recipe Makeover - Chicken Tetrazzini

8 oz angel hair pasta

1 (8-oz) pkg fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 T butter or margarine

½ c chopped onion

1T minced garlic

¼ c white wine or chicken broth

2 T butter or margarine

3 T flour

2 c low sodium chicken broth

1 c fat free half and half

½-3/4 c shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook angel hair pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside in a large bowl. Saute mushrooms and onions in 1 tablespoon butter (about 5-7 minutes or until mushrooms begin to change color); stir in garlic and cook for an additional 1-1 ½ minutes. Add wine or chicken broth and stir to mix; set aside. In a small saucepan melt 2 tablespoons butter; gradually add flour, stirring with a wire whisk to mix. Gradually pour chicken broth, stirring continually until mixture thickens. Add half and half and continue stirring. Add mushrooms, sauce and chicken to angel hair pasta in bowl and stir to mix. Pour tetrazzini in a 2-quart casserole dish which has been coated with vegetable spray. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese on top. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for 30-35 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Yield: 4-6 servings