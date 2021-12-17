Recipes for 2 Pimiento Cheese Appetizers and a Cranberry Fizz Cocktail

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made Pimiento Cheese Mini-Muffin Appetizers, Hot Artichoke Pimiento Cheese Dip and Cranberry Fizz Cocktail. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Pimiento Cheese Mini-Muffin Appetizers

3/4 cup self-rising cornmeal mix

½ cup buttermilk or about 1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 (2oz) jar diced pimientos, drained & cut into tiny pieces

1 green onion (white & green parts), finely chopped

1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

Black pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Grease 24 mini muffin cups with pan spray. Combine the cornmeal, buttermilk, vegetable oil, pimientos, cheese, green onion, and pepper in a mixing bowl. The batter should be creamy and pourable. If it seems too thick, add a splash of water. Drop a teaspoon of batter into each muffin cup. Each cup should be about ½ full. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire rack for about 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Hot Artichoke Pimiento Cheese Dip

1 can (13.75 oz) artichoke hearts, drained & chopped

1 jar (4 oz) diced pimientos or ½ cup roasted red bell peppers

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

½ tsp sugar

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the artichoke hearts, pimientos, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, sugar, and Parmesan cheese in a medium shallow casserole dish. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serve with pita chips or veggie sticks.

Cranberry Fizz

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz cranberry juice

Ginger Beer

Cranberries

Mix whiskey and juice in a tall glass. Add ice then top with ginger beer. Float fresh cranberries for garnish.

Ginger beer is non-alcoholic and is less sweet than ginger ale with more flavor.