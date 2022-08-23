5-Ingredient 5-Minute Prep Crockpot Chicken

Christine Schaub host of the YouTube series “Come on Over” made King’s Chicken, an easy 5-ingredient, 5-minute prep, crockpot recipe. Watch and subscribe to Christine Schaub's YouTube web series "Come On Over" here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ComeonOverwithChristineSchaub. Follow Christine on Instagram @ComeOnOverShow.

KING'S CHICKEN

(Serves 6)

INGREDIENTS:

3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breast pieces

4 slices cooked bacon, chopped or crumbled

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1 (10 oz) jar light Alfredo sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Use 6-quart slow cooker. Place the chicken in the insert and add the bacon and sliced mushrooms. Pour the Alfredo sauce evenly over the top. If you're using the cheese, add it now. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours or high for about 4 hours. The dish is finished when the chicken is no longer pink and has reached the desired tenderness.

(From "5 Ingredients or Less Slow Cooker Cookbook" by Stephanie O'Dea)