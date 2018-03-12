BBQ Chicken Taco Dip and Quick & Easy Deviled Eggs

12:53 PM, Mar 12, 2018
2 hours ago

BBQ Chicken Taco Dip Recipe

Kirbee Miller made BBQ Chicken Taco Dip and Quick & Easy Deviled Eggs.  (see recipes below) For more of Kirbee’s recipes or information on her pop-up cooking shops, visit www.KINiMiKitchen.com. Check out her online cooking show on YouTube: KiNiMi Kitchen. Follow Kirbee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @KiNiMiKitchen.


BBQ CHICKEN TACO DIP
 
INGREDIENTS:
3-4 Chicken Breasts
1 1/2 c BBQ Sauce - add more to taste
2 Bricks of Cream Cheese ( 8 oz each)
1 bag of frozen Sweet Corn ( 16 oz)
2 cans of Black beans
2 c Shredded Extra Sharp Cheddar
1 1/2 c Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese
1/ 2 c Cilantro
1/3 c Chopped Red Onion
1/3 c Chopped Green Onion
Seasonings to Taste:
Garlic powder
Dried Minced Onion
Tony Chachere Original Creole Seasoning
Fresh Cracked Ground Pepper
 
DIRECTIONS:
Rinse chicken breasts + pat dry + place in pan
Liberally season with all of the seasoning + cover with foil
Cover and Bake at 400 for about 20 minutes, remove foil bake for an additional 10 minutes +  check to insure chicken is thoroughly cooked & tender
While the chicken bakes, chop the cilantro, red onion and green onions
Place chicken breasts in mixer bowl with cream cheese and another light round of spices 
Use the paddle attachment for the mixer this will shred the chicken for you! If you don't have a standing mixer, no worries! Just shred in a bowl using large forks 
Add in the shredded cheeses, reserving about a 1/2 c of each for the top
Mix in chopped red onions, reserving about 1/4 c for the top
Mix in cilantro, reserving about 1/4 c for the top
Add in BBQ sauce, reserving enough to drizzle over the top
Drain black beans.  Fold into mixture
Fold in Corn
Place mixture in baking pan, bake on 375 until the mixture bubbles
Remove from oven and top with remaining: cheese, red onions, green onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce
Serve with Tortilla Chips
Enjoy!
 
Take pictures of your dip and tag me on social media:
 @kinimikitchen
Other Options:
Add crumbled bacon on top
Add in some Chipotle seasoning
Serve on toasted French bread slices
Serve on toasted Hawaiian rolls

DEVILED EGGS WITH NASHVILLE HOT CHOW CHOW
12 large eggs, boiled
4 Tbsp Nashville Hot Chow Chow 
2/3 cup Mayonnaise
1/4 tsp Garlic powder
1/8 Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning
1/2 cup chopped Thick Cut Bacon - reserve a portion for garnish 
1/4 cup chopped green onion - reserve a portion for garnish 
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper 
 
DIRECTIONS
Cut the hardboiled eggs in half lengthwise 
Remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks.
In a bowl, combine the cooked yolks, chow chow relish, bacon and mayonnaise.
Add all of the spices. Mix well 
Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling.
Garnish with remainder of bacon and green onions

Enjoy!
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments