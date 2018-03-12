BBQ Chicken Taco Dip and Quick & Easy Deviled Eggs
12:53 PM, Mar 12, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
Kirbee Miller made BBQ Chicken Taco Dip and Quick & Easy Deviled Eggs. (see recipes below) For more of Kirbee’s recipes or information on her pop-up cooking shops, visit www.KINiMiKitchen.com. Check out her online cooking show on YouTube: KiNiMi Kitchen. Follow Kirbee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @KiNiMiKitchen.
BBQ CHICKEN TACO DIP
INGREDIENTS: 3-4 Chicken Breasts 1 1/2 c BBQ Sauce - add more to taste 2 Bricks of Cream Cheese ( 8 oz each) 1 bag of frozen Sweet Corn ( 16 oz) 2 cans of Black beans 2 c Shredded Extra Sharp Cheddar 1 1/2 c Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese 1/ 2 c Cilantro 1/3 c Chopped Red Onion 1/3 c Chopped Green Onion Seasonings to Taste: Garlic powder Dried Minced Onion Tony Chachere Original Creole Seasoning Fresh Cracked Ground Pepper
DIRECTIONS: Rinse chicken breasts + pat dry + place in pan Liberally season with all of the seasoning + cover with foil Cover and Bake at 400 for about 20 minutes, remove foil bake for an additional 10 minutes + check to insure chicken is thoroughly cooked & tender While the chicken bakes, chop the cilantro, red onion and green onions Place chicken breasts in mixer bowl with cream cheese and another light round of spices Use the paddle attachment for the mixer this will shred the chicken for you! If you don't have a standing mixer, no worries! Just shred in a bowl using large forks Add in the shredded cheeses, reserving about a 1/2 c of each for the top Mix in chopped red onions, reserving about 1/4 c for the top Mix in cilantro, reserving about 1/4 c for the top Add in BBQ sauce, reserving enough to drizzle over the top Drain black beans. Fold into mixture Fold in Corn Place mixture in baking pan, bake on 375 until the mixture bubbles Remove from oven and top with remaining: cheese, red onions, green onions, cilantro and BBQ sauce Serve with Tortilla Chips Enjoy!
Take pictures of your dip and tag me on social media: @kinimikitchen Other Options: Add crumbled bacon on top Add in some Chipotle seasoning Serve on toasted French bread slices Serve on toasted Hawaiian rolls
DEVILED EGGS WITH NASHVILLE HOT CHOW CHOW 12 large eggs, boiled 4 Tbsp Nashville Hot Chow Chow 2/3 cup Mayonnaise 1/4 tsp Garlic powder 1/8 Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning 1/2 cup chopped Thick Cut Bacon - reserve a portion for garnish 1/4 cup chopped green onion - reserve a portion for garnish Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
DIRECTIONS Cut the hardboiled eggs in half lengthwise Remove the cooked yolk from the white; reserve yolks. In a bowl, combine the cooked yolks, chow chow relish, bacon and mayonnaise. Add all of the spices. Mix well Fill each egg white with a dollop of the prepared filling. Garnish with remainder of bacon and green onions