Store-Bought Almond Milk Versus Homemade Almond Milk
3:01 PM, Feb 19, 2018
Fitness expert Rea Frey made Homemade Almond Milk and talked about the benefits of homemade versus store-bought. Rea has more nutritious recipes in her book "Power Vegan", which is available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit reafrey.com.
HOMEMADE ALMOND MILK
INGREDIENTS: 1 c nuts 3 c water Spices to taste (vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt)
DIRECTIONS: 1) Soak nuts overnight (important step to help digestion and release nutrients) 2) Drain and pop in blender with water 3) Add spices 4) Blend on high 5) Strain through a nut milk bag Enjoy within 3-4 days.
NOTE: You can do this with almost ANY nut or seed. You can make hemp or chia milk and there’s no need to strain the milk or soak anything. To make blue milk and get in more nutrients for the kids - add a form of algae (Chlorella and Spiralina are the best).
You don’t have time for all this? A quick shortcut is to pour 3 cups of water in a blender and just scoop in a few tablespoons of store-bought almond butter. It’s makes very easy “homemade” almond milk for those who are in a pinch.