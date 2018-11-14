Big Al Deli's Shrimp & Grits Casserole

12:59 PM, Nov 14, 2018

Shrimp and Grits Casserole from Big Al's Deli

Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made a Shrimp and Grits Casserole (see recipe below)  Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

SHRIMP & GRITS CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS

Grits:  

2 cups half and half 
2 cups whole milk 
1 cup quick-cooking grits 
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper and salt
1 stick of butter 
1 cup mozzarella cheese 

4 ounces butter
2 ounces vegetable oil 
4 ounces chopped red onion 
4 ounces chopped bell peppers 
4 ounces chopped green onions 
1 medium jalapeno pepper- minced 
2 ounces minced garlic 
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves 
1 medium tomato chopped 
1 pound medium shrimp (16 to 20) peeled, deveined 
2 eggs slightly beaten
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded 

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, butter a 13x9 baking dish, set aside 

Bring milk and half and half to a small boil in a large saucepan; stir in grits, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes 

Stir together grits, eggs, 1 stick of butter and 1 cup mozzarella cheese 

Heat butter and oil over medium heat, add vegetables and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, shrimp and thyme 

Pour grits into baking dish, add vegetables and shrimp mixture and top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese. 

Bake 30 to 35 minutes uncovered. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving 

A Big Al's recipe 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments