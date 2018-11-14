Big Al Deli's Shrimp & Grits Casserole

Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made a Shrimp and Grits Casserole (see recipe below) Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

SHRIMP & GRITS CASSEROLE

INGREDIENTS

Grits:

2 cups half and half

2 cups whole milk

1 cup quick-cooking grits

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper and salt

1 stick of butter

1 cup mozzarella cheese

4 ounces butter

2 ounces vegetable oil

4 ounces chopped red onion

4 ounces chopped bell peppers

4 ounces chopped green onions

1 medium jalapeno pepper- minced

2 ounces minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 medium tomato chopped

1 pound medium shrimp (16 to 20) peeled, deveined

2 eggs slightly beaten

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, butter a 13x9 baking dish, set aside

Bring milk and half and half to a small boil in a large saucepan; stir in grits, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes

Stir together grits, eggs, 1 stick of butter and 1 cup mozzarella cheese

Heat butter and oil over medium heat, add vegetables and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, shrimp and thyme

Pour grits into baking dish, add vegetables and shrimp mixture and top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes uncovered. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving

A Big Al's recipe

