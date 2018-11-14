Big Al Deli's Shrimp & Grits Casserole
Al Anderson from Big Al's Deli made a Shrimp and Grits Casserole (see recipe below) Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
SHRIMP & GRITS CASSEROLE
INGREDIENTS
Grits:
2 cups half and half
2 cups whole milk
1 cup quick-cooking grits
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper and salt
1 stick of butter
1 cup mozzarella cheese
4 ounces butter
2 ounces vegetable oil
4 ounces chopped red onion
4 ounces chopped bell peppers
4 ounces chopped green onions
1 medium jalapeno pepper- minced
2 ounces minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 medium tomato chopped
1 pound medium shrimp (16 to 20) peeled, deveined
2 eggs slightly beaten
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
DIRECTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, butter a 13x9 baking dish, set aside
Bring milk and half and half to a small boil in a large saucepan; stir in grits, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes
Stir together grits, eggs, 1 stick of butter and 1 cup mozzarella cheese
Heat butter and oil over medium heat, add vegetables and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, shrimp and thyme
Pour grits into baking dish, add vegetables and shrimp mixture and top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes uncovered. Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes before serving
A Big Al's recipe
