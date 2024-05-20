Chef's Market: Corn & Avocado Salad Recipe

Summer is here, and Owner of Chef's Market, Jim Hagy, has a refreshing salad recipe that's sure to leave no leftovers behind!
For more information on Chef's Market, visit chefsmarket.com
or call (615) 851-2433.
CHEF'S MARKET CAFE & TAKEAWAY
900 Conference Dr.
Suite 9
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
HOURS:
Monday - Thursday:10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday - Saturday:10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday:Closed
Memorial Day :Closed
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 avocados, diced
- 3 cups yellow corn (frozen or fresh)
- 3 cups grape tomatoes (quartered)
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
- 1 lime, juiced and zested
- 1 Tbsp. Cilantro
- salt & pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Gently toss all the ingredients above in a medium sized mixing bowl. Squeeze in the lime juice.
- Add the zest of the lime and toss again.