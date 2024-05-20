Watch Now
Chef's Market: Corn & Avocado Salad Recipe

Posted at 12:46 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 13:46:05-04

Summer is here, and Owner of Chef's Market, Jim Hagy, has a refreshing salad recipe that's sure to leave no leftovers behind!

For more information on Chef's Market, visit chefsmarket.com
or call (615) 851-2433.

CHEF'S MARKET CAFE & TAKEAWAY

900 Conference Dr.
Suite 9
Goodlettsville, TN 37072

HOURS:
Monday - Thursday:10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday - Saturday:10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday:Closed
Memorial Day :Closed

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3 avocados, diced
  • 3 cups yellow corn (frozen or fresh)
  • 3 cups grape tomatoes (quartered)
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
  • 1 lime, juiced and zested
  • 1 Tbsp. Cilantro
  • salt & pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  • Gently toss all the ingredients above in a medium sized mixing bowl. Squeeze in the lime juice.
  • Add the zest of the lime and toss again.

 
 

