Chef's Market: Corn & Avocado Salad Recipe

Summer is here, and Owner of Chef's Market, Jim Hagy, has a refreshing salad recipe that's sure to leave no leftovers behind!

For more information on Chef's Market, visit chefsmarket.com

or call (615) 851-2433.

CHEF'S MARKET CAFE & TAKEAWAY

900 Conference Dr.

Suite 9

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

HOURS:

Monday - Thursday:10:30 am - 8:30 pm

Friday - Saturday:10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Sunday:Closed

Memorial Day :Closed

INGREDIENTS:



3 avocados, diced

3 cups yellow corn (frozen or fresh)

3 cups grape tomatoes (quartered)

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 lime, juiced and zested

1 Tbsp. Cilantro

salt & pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:



Gently toss all the ingredients above in a medium sized mixing bowl. Squeeze in the lime juice.

Add the zest of the lime and toss again.





