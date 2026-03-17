Chef's Market: Corned Beef and Cabbage

Chef's Market whips up a healthy, hearty and delicious corned beef and cabbage recipe.
Chef’s Market’s Corned Beef & Cabbage
Yield: about 3 lbs cooked Serves: 6
Ingredients
Beef · 1 (4 lb) pre-marinated corned beef brisket (doesn't have to be exactly 4 lbs)
Seasoning Rub
· 1½ Tbsp onion powder
· 1½ Tbsp granulated garlic
· 2 tsp chili powder
· 1¼ tsp ground coriander
· ¾ tsp cracked black pepper
· ½ tsp brown sugar (optional)
Braising Base
· 1 carrot, bias cut
· 1 large onion, large dice
· 2 ribs celery, bias cut
· ¼ cup chicken stock
· 1 quart water
· 1–2 packets pickling spice, tied in cheesecloth
Instructions
1. Prepare the Beef
· Lightly rinse the corned beef to remove excess brine and pat dry.
· Score the fat cap lightly in a crosshatch pattern.
· Rub the brisket evenly with the onion powder, garlic, chili powder, coriander, black pepper, and brown sugar.
2. Sear
· Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
· Sear the brisket on all sides until well browned.
3. Prepare the Braise
· Place the brisket in a hotel pan or roasting pan.
· Add the carrots, onion, celery, water, chicken stock, and pickling spice sachet.
· Cover tightly with foil.
4. Braise
· Cook at 300°F for about 2½ hours (fan low if convection).
· The brisket should be fork tender.
5. Rest & Slice
· Remove the brisket from the liquid and let rest 10–15 minutes.
· Slice ¼-inch thick across the grain.
6. Serve
· Spoon a little of the braising liquid over the sliced corned beef before serving.
· Serve with buttered cabbage, braised carrots, and cornbread or soda bread.