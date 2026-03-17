Chef's Market: Corned Beef and Cabbage

Chef's Market whips up a healthy, hearty and delicious corned beef and cabbage recipe.

Chef’s Market’s Corned Beef & Cabbage

Yield: about 3 lbs cooked Serves: 6

Ingredients

Beef · 1 (4 lb) pre-marinated corned beef brisket (doesn't have to be exactly 4 lbs)

Seasoning Rub

· 1½ Tbsp onion powder

· 1½ Tbsp granulated garlic

· 2 tsp chili powder

· 1¼ tsp ground coriander

· ¾ tsp cracked black pepper

· ½ tsp brown sugar (optional)

Braising Base

· 1 carrot, bias cut

· 1 large onion, large dice

· 2 ribs celery, bias cut

· ¼ cup chicken stock

· 1 quart water

· 1–2 packets pickling spice, tied in cheesecloth

Instructions

1. Prepare the Beef

· Lightly rinse the corned beef to remove excess brine and pat dry.

· Score the fat cap lightly in a crosshatch pattern.

· Rub the brisket evenly with the onion powder, garlic, chili powder, coriander, black pepper, and brown sugar.

2. Sear

· Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

· Sear the brisket on all sides until well browned.

3. Prepare the Braise

· Place the brisket in a hotel pan or roasting pan.

· Add the carrots, onion, celery, water, chicken stock, and pickling spice sachet.

· Cover tightly with foil.

4. Braise

· Cook at 300°F for about 2½ hours (fan low if convection).

· The brisket should be fork tender.

5. Rest & Slice

· Remove the brisket from the liquid and let rest 10–15 minutes.

· Slice ¼-inch thick across the grain.

6. Serve

· Spoon a little of the braising liquid over the sliced corned beef before serving.

· Serve with buttered cabbage, braised carrots, and cornbread or soda bread.