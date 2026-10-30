Cole Johnson teaches us how to make Peanut Butter Popcorn

The fall season is in full swing! If you are looking for an easy delicious snack, look no further. Cole Johnson shares his Peanut Butter Popcorn recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

Plain Popcorn

1 Cup of Honey

2/3 Cup of Sugar

1 Cup of Peanut Butter

Splash of Vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

1.) Pop popcorn and set aside.

2.) Mix honey and sugar. Bring it to a boil.

3.) Mix peanut butter in with the honey and sugar. Should be melted enough to pour.

4.) Pour over popcorn, mix and enjoy!

ORIGINAL RECIPE THIS WAS BASED ON:

https://www.thekitchn.com/fall-snacking-recipe-peanut-butter-popcorn-recipes-from-the-kitchn-14558