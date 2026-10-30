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Cole Johnson teaches us how to make Peanut Butter Popcorn

Cole Fall Recipe
Cole Fall Recipe
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The fall season is in full swing! If you are looking for an easy delicious snack, look no further. Cole Johnson shares his Peanut Butter Popcorn recipe.

INGREDIENTS:
Plain Popcorn
1 Cup of Honey
2/3 Cup of Sugar
1 Cup of Peanut Butter
Splash of Vanilla

DIRECTIONS:

1.) Pop popcorn and set aside.
2.) Mix honey and sugar. Bring it to a boil.
3.) Mix peanut butter in with the honey and sugar. Should be melted enough to pour.
4.) Pour over popcorn, mix and enjoy!

ORIGINAL RECIPE THIS WAS BASED ON:
https://www.thekitchn.com/fall-snacking-recipe-peanut-butter-popcorn-recipes-from-the-kitchn-14558

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