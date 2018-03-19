Dyan Damron's Mexican Lasagna Recipe

You can find more healthy recipes and meal planning ideas at www.coachdconsulting.com. For more information, call (615) 310-6634 or email ddamron1@hotmail.com. Follow Dyan Damron on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @Dyan Damron

Dyan’s Mexican Lasagna

Ingredients:

2 t extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup chopped bell pepper

¾ cup chopped onion

1 pound ground turkey or beef (at least 90% lean)

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 can (14.5 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed & drained

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

¾ cup frozen corn kernels

1 t each salt and pepper

8 whole grain tortillas

2 cups Mexican-style shredded cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Heat 2 teaspoons EVOO in a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Sauté chopped bell pepper & onion for a few minutes. Add ground turkey & spices and cook until meat loses pink color. Add tomatoes, half of tomato sauce black beans, corn, S & P. Simmer for a few minutes.

Spray baking pan (you can use one large casserole dish/ lasagna pan/cake pan or four smaller loaf pans) with non-stick cooking spray and spread remaining tomato sauce in bottom of pan. Next, layer 2 tortillas (tear or cut to fit in even layer). Next, layer half of meat mixture, then 3 tortillas, followed by 1 cup of cheese. Then repeat with remaining meat mixture, tortillas, and cheese. Lightly spray top layer of cheese with cooking spray. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until cheese is melted but not crispy. Serve with reduced fat sour cream, salsa, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeno, or avocado.

Makes 8 servings. You can serve immediately, or refrigerate for up to a week. You can also freeze (do this before spraying with cooking spray and baking) up to six months – thaw in fridge overnight and increase baking time to 20-25 min