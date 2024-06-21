Farmer's Market inspired recipes with Lynne Tolley

Summer is the perfect time to head out to the farmer's market to grab some fresh ingredients! Lynne Tolley shows her quick and easy salad and peach slush recipes!

Tomato, Corn and Basil Salad

Serves: 6

4 cups of fresh corn kernels or about 6 ears of corn

½ cup thinly sliced red onions

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup fresh basil, cut into ribbons if leaves are large

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

﻿﻿﻿Cook corn for 3-4 minutes. Cool and cut corn from cobs into a mixing bowl. ﻿﻿﻿Soak the red onion slices in ice water for a few minutes to remove the sharp taste. Drain and add to corn. ﻿﻿﻿Add tomatoes, basil and thyme. ﻿﻿﻿Whisk together dressing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasonings; add more lime juice, if needed. ﻿﻿﻿Serve at room temperature.

Tip: Delicious garnished with chopped bacon.

Jack Daniel Peach Slush

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1-2 peaches, peeled & cut into chunks

3 tablespoons simple syrup (1:1 sugar & water, boiled then cooled)

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

1 ½ cups small cubed ice

makes one cocktail