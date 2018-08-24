Germantown Cafe's Recipe for Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatotes

Germantown Cafe executive chef Jeff Martin made Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatoes. Restaurant Week at Germantown Café runs Monday, August 27 - Sunday, September 2. Enjoy two entrees at lunch or a 3-course meal at dinner for just $20.18. Germantown Cafe is located at 1200 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information or to make reservations go to germantowncafe.com.

CLASSIC SOUTHERN FRIED GREEN TOMATOES



INGREDIENTS

4 large firm green tomatoes

2 cups Bisquick

2 cups cornmeal

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 c Half and Half

3/4 t garlic powder

1/2 t ground black pepper

1/2 t celery salt



DIRECTIONS

Mix dry ingredients together. Cut tomato slices into 1/4 in slices. Mix half & half with eggs. Coat tomatoes slices in egg wash then dredge in dry mix. Shake off excess. Fry in hot oil (350) until golden brown (about 5-7 minutes). Place on paper towels to soak up excess oil. Top with your favorite cheese.

Serve with your favorite sauce (make sure it has a little spice and pepper flavor. Options are red pepper cream and a spicy ranch).

