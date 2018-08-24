Germantown Cafe's Recipe for Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatotes

Jeff Martin of Germantown Cafe shares their recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes

Germantown Cafe executive chef Jeff Martin made Classic Southern Fried Green Tomatoes. Restaurant Week at Germantown Café runs Monday, August 27 - Sunday, September 2.  Enjoy two entrees at lunch or a 3-course meal at dinner for just $20.18. Germantown Cafe is located at 1200 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208.  For more information or to make reservations go to germantowncafe.com.

CLASSIC SOUTHERN FRIED GREEN TOMATOES


INGREDIENTS
4 large firm green tomatoes
2 cups Bisquick 
2 cups cornmeal
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 c Half and Half
3/4 t garlic powder
1/2 t ground black pepper
1/2 t celery salt


DIRECTIONS
Mix dry ingredients together.  Cut tomato slices into 1/4 in slices. Mix half & half with eggs.  Coat tomatoes slices in egg wash then dredge in dry mix. Shake off excess. Fry in hot oil (350) until golden brown (about 5-7 minutes). Place on paper towels to soak up excess oil. Top with your favorite cheese.
Serve with your favorite sauce (make sure it has a little spice and pepper flavor.  Options are red pepper cream and a spicy ranch).  
 

