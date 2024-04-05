Get the recipe for Amatriciana from Chef Chris Kahle

Amatriciana

Serves 4-5 Ingredients · 4oz guanciale, diced · 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped · 1/4 tsp black pepper · 1/2 tsp chili flakes · 28oz can of whole peeled tomatoes, hand crushed · 1 package (~450 grams) dry bucatini pasta · 1/2 cup Pecorino Romano cheese · Kosher salt to taste · 1 small handful of basil leaves

Instructions Add the diced guanciale into a cold pan and turn to medium heat. Slowly sauté the guanciale until crispy, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Remove guanciale leaving the rendered fat in the pan and turn heat to low, allowing the pan to cool for a minute.

Add black pepper and red chili flakes.

Add chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously so that it does not burn.

Add the can of whole peeled tomatoes, preferably hand crushed and a pinch of fine kosher salt.

Cook on medium for about 10 minutes, until most of the water from the tomatoes has reduced and you have a thick cohesive sauce. Check for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

About halfway through the cooking of your sauce, drop the dry pasta in a pot of boiling, salted water. Follow directions on the package and cook until 2 minutes before al dente.

Use tongs to move the pasta from boiling water directly to your sauce. Do not drain the pasta, the starchy water will help emulsify your sauce. Let thepasta cook for additional 2 minutes, tossing and stirring along the way.

Once pasta is al dente, cut the heat, and add in Pecorino Romano, and continue to toss and stir with tongs. Once the cheese has been integrated, plate your pasta. Top with the crispy guanciale, more cheese and a small bit of basil. Enjoy!



