Holiday Cooking Show Part 2 - Desserts

Banana Pudding
1 large box or two small boxes Banana Cream instant pudding mix
3 cups cold milk
Eagle Brand condensed milk
1 container of frozen whipped topping
1 box of vanilla wafer cookies
3-4 bananas, sliced
Directions:
In a large bowl, pour the cold milk and condensed milk and add to he dry instant pudding mixes.
Gently stir in the thawed whipped topping into the pudding mix
Add in the sliced bananas and wafer cookies and stir
Let stand in fridge and top with more wafer cookies
Peach Cobbler
3/4 cup of sugar for batter
1/4 cup of sugar for topping
1 cup of self rising flour
1 stick of butter for the batter
Extra butter for topping
1 Large can of sliced peaches(may use other fruit)
1/2 cup of milk
Directions:
Melt 1 stick of butter
Mix butter with flour and milk and ¾ cup of sugar
Grease pan with butter, we used a 9" x 13" dish
Put batter in dish then add peaches
Dot the top with butter slices, Sprinkle the remaining sugar on top to help brown while baking
The batter comes to the top while baking....
Bake at 350° for 1 hour
Cranberry Chess Pie
1 1/3 cups sugar
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
1/8 tsp salt
3 eggs
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup buttermilk
1 tsp cider vinegar
2 tsp finely grated orange zest
2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, coarsely chopped