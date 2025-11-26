Holiday Cooking Show Part 2 - Desserts

Banana Pudding

1 large box or two small boxes Banana Cream instant pudding mix

3 cups cold milk

Eagle Brand condensed milk

1 container of frozen whipped topping

1 box of vanilla wafer cookies

3-4 bananas, sliced

Directions:

In a large bowl, pour the cold milk and condensed milk and add to he dry instant pudding mixes.

Gently stir in the thawed whipped topping into the pudding mix

Add in the sliced bananas and wafer cookies and stir

Let stand in fridge and top with more wafer cookies

Peach Cobbler

3/4 cup of sugar for batter

1/4 cup of sugar for topping

1 cup of self rising flour

1 stick of butter for the batter

Extra butter for topping

1 Large can of sliced peaches(may use other fruit)

1/2 cup of milk

Directions:

Melt 1 stick of butter

Mix butter with flour and milk and ¾ cup of sugar

Grease pan with butter, we used a 9" x 13" dish

Put batter in dish then add peaches

Dot the top with butter slices, Sprinkle the remaining sugar on top to help brown while baking

The batter comes to the top while baking....

Bake at 350° for 1 hour