Holler & Dash's Chicken.Set.Go. Biscuit
Chef Brandon Frohne from Holler & Dash Biscuit House assembled one of their Chicken.Set.Go.Biscuits (see recipe below). There are two Holler & Dash locations: 2407 8th Ave. South Nashville TN 37204 and 203 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027. For more information, go to holleranddash.com.
Pimento Cheese Biscuits w/ Fried Chicken, Pickled Jalapenos, and Sorghum (Chicken Get Go)
Serves 1
INGREDIENTS
1 Pre Baked Biscuit
1/2 cup Seasoned Flour Dredge
1/4 cup Buttermilk
4 oz Chicken Breast
1/4 cup Pimento Cheese
Pickled Jalapenos for Garnish
Sorghum or Honey for Garnish
Vegetable Oil for Frying
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat a fryer to 350 degrees.
Pour buttermilk into a mixing bowl. Place chicken into the mixing bowl, turning it with tongs, and coating each side of the chicken breast. Allow to marinate in refrigeration for 30 minutes.
Place seasoned flour dredge into a separate mixing bowl, and place marinated chicken breast into the dredge, coating each side of the chicken, and packing the dredge into the chicken by pressing with your hand.
Place in a fryer for 4 minutes until golden brown, or an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Remove chicken from fryer with tongs, and allow to drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
Split a biscuit, and place fried chicken onto the biscuit.
Top with pimento cheese, pickle jalapenos, and drizzle with sorghum.
Eat immediately, and enjoy!
