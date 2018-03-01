How to Get 5 Meals Out of 1 Boston Butt

Tammy Algood from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture showed how to get 5 meals out of 1 Slow Cooker Boston Butt. Tammy has authored several cookbooks including Sunday Dinner in the South, Farm Fresh Southern Cooking and In a Snap. As the spokesperson for the statewide "Pick Tennessee Products" campaign, Tammy also develops recipes for their website at picktnproducts.org.
Slow Cooker Boston Butt Yield: 12 servings 1 (5 pound) boneless Boston butt 1 tablespoon paprika 2 teaspoons salt 1-1/4 teaspoons black pepper 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard 1/8 teaspoon cayenne 2 tablespoons liquid smoke
Place the pork in a large slow cooker. In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dry mustard and cayenne. Sprinkle over the pork and add the liquid smoke. Cover and cook on low for 10-11 hours (or on high for about 6 hours). Shred with meat with two forks. Serve warm with the barbecue sauce of your choice.