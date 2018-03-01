How to Get 5 Meals Out of 1 Boston Butt

Cookbook Author Tammy Algood shares her Slow Cooker Boston Butt Recipe

Tammy Algood from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture showed how to get 5 meals out of 1 Slow Cooker Boston Butt. Tammy has authored several cookbooks including Sunday Dinner in the South, Farm Fresh Southern Cooking and In a Snap. As the spokesperson for the statewide "Pick Tennessee Products" campaign, Tammy also develops recipes for their website at picktnproducts.org

Slow Cooker Boston Butt
Yield: 12 servings
1 (5 pound) boneless Boston butt
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons salt
1-1/4 teaspoons black pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
2 tablespoons liquid smoke


Place the pork in a large slow cooker. In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dry mustard and cayenne. Sprinkle over the pork and add the liquid smoke. Cover and cook on low for 10-11 hours (or on high for about 6 hours). Shred with meat with two forks. Serve warm with the barbecue sauce of your choice.
 

