Learn how to make your very own sourdough bread with The Tangy Loaf!

The Donelson area micro-bakery, The Tangy Loaf, is sharing how make your very own sourdough bread! Want to order some of their baked goods? Visit their website or Facebook page!

Organic Sourdough Bread

Ingredients

· 450g organic bread flour

· 50g organic whole wheat flour

· 375g filtered water (room temperature)

· 100g active sourdough starter

· 10g fine sea salt

Instructions

1. Mix the dough: In a large bowl, combine the water and active sourdough starter. Stir until mostly dissolved. Add the organic bread flour and whole wheat flour, mix until no dry flour remains. Cover & let rest for 1 hour. (Note: temp the dough immediately after mixing- if dough is 75* it will be finished bulk fermenting in 5 hours/ if dough is 70* it may take 8 hours to finish its bulk rise.)

2. Add the salt: Sprinkle the salt over the dough and do the first set of stretch and folds to incorporate the salt.

3. Bulk ferment: Cover the dough and let it rise at room temperature for 4–6 hours. During the next 1.5 hours, perform a series of stretch-and-folds every 30 minutes (3 more additional sets- 4 total).

4. Continue Bult ferment ( 5-8 hours depending on dough temperature- see Note in step 1)

5. Shape: Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and shape it into a tight round or oval loaf.

6. Final proof: Place the dough seam-side up in a floured proofing basket or bowl lined with a clean towel.

7. Cold Proof: Cover and refrigerate overnight (8–16 hours) for the best flavor and texture.

8. Score bread: Score the top with a sharp blade, to allow it to bloom appropriately

9. Bake: Preheat your oven to 450°F. Transfer dough onto parchment paper into a Dutch oven. Carefully transfer the Dutch oven into the oven and bake covered for 20 minutes, then uncover and bake another 20–25 minutes until the crust is a deep golden brown. (Note: Internal temp of dough should reach 205* to be cooked through.- if bread is browning too quickly- loosely cover with foil & continue baking.)

10. Cool: Allow the loaf to completely cool on a wire rack for at least 1 hour before slicing.

Tips

· Use an active, bubbly sourdough starter for the best rise.

· Fermentation times will vary depending on dough temperature and room temperature.- you can adjust the bulk ferment time by adjusting the water temperature. (cold for longer window & warmer for shorter window)

· Bread is best consumed within 3 days. Store the loaf in a paper bag bread box up to 3 days, or freeze airtight for longer storage.