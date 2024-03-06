Learn to make gluten-free brownies from Juicy's Wellness Cafe

Mary Beth Laxson stops by the kitchen to give us the recipe for a gluten free brownie that you can eat while not feeling the guilt! You can visit Juicy's Wellness Cafe in McMinnville or Cookeville!

To learn more visit https://www.juicyscafetn.com/

Ingredients

1 -15 oz can o chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup nut butter

½ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla

¼ cup almond flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

½ cup chocolate chip and more for sprinkling on top

Preheat oven to 350F

In a food processor, blend chickpeas, nut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla.

Once blended add in almond flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

Continue the process, scraping down sides as necessary until smooth.

Once creamy and smooth, take off lid and stir in chips (do not process chips.)

Pour into a greased 8x8 pan and sprinkle with extra chips

Bake for 21-23 minutes

