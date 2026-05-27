Looking for a side dish that will wow at your next barbecue? Check out this baked mac and cheese recipe!

He is TikTok's favorite chef! Harley Whitehouse AKA @HarlzCookz walks us through his take on baked mac and cheese!

Ingredients:

Pasta:

1 Pound Cavatappi Pasta

Breadcrumb Mixture:

1 Stick Browned Butter

2 Cups Panko Bread Crumbs

1/2 Cup Pecorino Romano Cheese

Roux:

1 Stick Unsalted Butter Melted

1/3 Heaping Cup All Purpose Flour

Dairy Mix:

3 Cups Whole Milk

1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Spice Mix:

1 1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tsp Chipotle Powder

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

1 Tsp Ground Mustard

1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

Cheese Mix:

2 Cups Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1 Cup Fontina Cheese

1 Cup Gruyere Cheese

1 Cup Smoked Gouda Cheese

1 Cup Pecorino Romano Cheese

(all cheese needs to be freshly shredded!)

1. Boil Cavatappi pasta one minute less than package instructions then toss in olive oil and set to the side

2. Brown 1 stick of butter then toss in 2 cups of panko bread crumbs, 1/2 cup of pecorino cheese and set to the side

3. Melt down 1 stick of butter in a large pot on a medium heat

4. Slowly sprinkle in 1/3 heaping cup of all-purpose flour while whisking the entire time so it does not burn

5. Let that cook until the texture turns into what resembles wet sand and the roux starts bubbling

6. Slowly pour in 3 cups of whole milk and 1 cup of heavy cream while whisking so no clumps form and the mixture does not burn

7. Add in spice mix and dijon mustard

8. Let that cook until the mixture thickens and you can coat the back of a metal spoon

9. Add in cheese mixture 1 cup at a time

- the trick here is to add one cup of cheese, let that melt than add in another cup until you have used all of the cheese

10. Taste your cheese sauce to ensure the flavor is correct, and add salt and pepper as needed

11. Dump your pasta into the cheese sauce and give it a mixy mix so everything is coated and covered!

12. Pour pasta into a deep baking dish, then top with bread crumb mixture then bake for 15-20 minutes

13. Enjoy!

