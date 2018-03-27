LUSCIOUS TRIPLE LAYER LEMON CAKE WITH LEMON FROSTING

Irene Long from Irene's Old Fashioned Homemade Cakes made a Triple Layer Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting. To place an order for one of Irene's homemade cakes or pies call (615) 999-3791. Irene's homemade baked goods are also available at Prince's Hot Chicken, 123 Ewing Lane in North Nashville.

TRIPLE LAYER LEMON CAKE

INGREDIENTS:

4 c all-purpose flour

2 t baking powder

2 t baking soda

2 c sugar

1 c butter flavored Crisco shortening (2 sticks)

1 c butter

1 stick of margarine

5 eggs

1 t almond extract

2 t lemon extract

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp lemon zest

1 1/2 c milk

8 egg whites (save yokes for filling) beaten to peaks (beat whites just before adding to cake mixture)

1 Tbsp yellow food coloring



DIRECTIONS:

Cream butter, Crisco, margarine and sugar together in mixing bowl. Add whole eggs one at a time, scrape bowl. Add dry ingredients slowly and mix slightly. Pour lemon juice and zest into the milk and stir. Slowly pour into the cake mixture and mix until smooth. Add the extracts. Add food coloring. Beat egg whites on high speed until stiff and fluffy. Stir into the cake batter. Spray two 10" pans and evenly fill with batter. Bake on 345 for 30 to 35 minutes. Stick toothpick or small knife in cake to test. When toothpick comes out clean, cake is done. Let cake sit for 5 minutes and turn out of pan to cool completely.

FILLING:

INGREDIENTS

1 c lemon juice

2 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp corn starch

1 stick and 4 Tbsp butter

1 1/2 c sugar

8 egg yokes



DIRECTIONS:

In a saucepan put lemon juice, zest and cornstarch. Use a whisk and stir until smooth. Add butter and sugar. Whisk until mixture is melted and bended well. Beat the egg yokes. Pour a small amount of the hot mixture into the egg yokes and stir together. Pour egg mixture into the sauce and allow to boil 7 minutes or until thickened. Pour mixture into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to keep it from filming on top. Allow to cool. Place in refrigerator for three hours.

LEMON FROSTING

INGREDIENTS:

2lb bag of white powdered sugar

1 c (2 sticks) butter, Crisco or margarine

1 t almond extract or flavor

1/2 c lemon juice to start

Yellow food color



DIRECTIONS:

Cream butter in the mixer

Slowly add sugar

Add color and extract

Add lemon juice and continue mixing. Add more lemon juice by 1 Tbsp at a time until icing is as thick or thin as you desire.

Cut cake layers in two with a knife or cake leveler. Spread filling on inside of cake layer. Place next layer inside up and spread filling and the next layer the same. Put the top layer right side up on the cake and cover with lemon icing.

