Lynne Tolley teaches us how to make a peach and strawberry salad with fresh peach vinaigrette!

Honey Jalapeno Whiskey Lemonade Makes 1 cocktail

2 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey

6 oz lemonade

Jalapeno, fresh and sliced

Tajin (Mexican seasoning)

Lemon slices for garnish

Take a slice of the lemon and rub half of the rim of a highball glass, then dip it into a saucer of Tajin to coat that half of the top of glass for garnish.

Add 3-5 slices of jalapeno into glass and muddle the jalapeno to squeeze out some of the juices.

Add a few lemon slices and fill glass with ice. Add the TN Honey Whiskey. Fill the glass with lemonade. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Peach and Strawberry Salad with Fresh Peach Vinaigrette

4 peaches, peeled and sliced (3 for salad & 1 pureed for dressing)

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey Whiskey

2 tablespoons white vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon

1/3 canola oil

Pinch salt

5-6 cups spring mix lettuce

1 cup strawberry halves

3 green onions, sliced

1 cucumbers, sliced

1/3 cup toasted nuts (pecans, walnuts, or almonds)

½ cup crumbled blue cheese or feta cheese

1. For vinaigrette: wash & quarter 1 peach (not necessary to peel). Puree peach in blender or food processor. Add honey, TN honey whiskey, vinegar, lemon juice, oil, and pinch of salt to the pureed peach and blend until smooth. Pour into covered container; refrigerate if not using right away.

2. For salad: in a large salad bowl, add lettuce, remaining 3 peaches (peeled & cut into large pieces), strawberries, green onions, and cucumbers. Toss together.

3. Lightly dress the salad with any extra dressing served on the side.

4. Top salad with nuts and blue cheese crumbles.

Serves 4 to 6.

