Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 32°
HI: -°
LO: 32°
HI: -°
LO: 32°
Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Mac and Cheese Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf. For more of Jerod's recipes visit masterkingchefjerod.com or subscribe to his Youtube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. To contact Jerod for personal chef services email jerodwilcher@gmail.com. Follow him on Instagram at Chef_Jerod and Facebook at Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod.
BACON WRAPPED MAC & CHEESE STUFFED MEATLOAF
INGREDIENTS:
Mac & Cheese ( cooked ).............................................. 2 cups
Ground Sirloin 80/20......................................................2 pounds
Ground Turkey ..............................................................1 pound
Sliced Bacon.................................................................1 pound
Red Bell Pepper (diced) ............................................... 1/4 cup
Green Bell Pepper (diced) ............................................ 1/4 cup
Yellow Onion (diced)......................................................1/4 cup
Carrots (diced) .............................................................1/4 cup
Olive Oil ....................................................................... 1 tblsp
Salt................................................................................1/4 tsp
Black Pepper..................................................................1/4 tsp
Dried Herbs (what ever you like) .................................. 1/4 cup
Bacon Bits ................................................................... 1/4 cup
Sharp Cheddar Cheese (shredded).............................. 1/4 cup
Chopped Garlic........................................................... 2 tbl
Old Bay Seasoning ..................................................... 1 tsp
Whole Eggs .................................................................. 3 EA
Honey Wheat Sliced Bread............................................ 2 EA
A1 Steak Sauce ............................................................. 2 tbl
Worcestershire Sauce ................................................... 2 tbl
DIRECTIONS:
Add oil into a sauté pan. Add veggies and sauté until veggies are soft. Add salt and pepper and set aside to cool. Once veggies are cooled add the veggies to the ground pork and ground beef. Add all the other ingredients into the mix and mix together well. Using a pan lined with paper. Press out the meatloaf to 1/2 inch thick. Add Mac n cheese down the center meatloaf leaving a 1/2 inch boarder . Using the paper as a guide, slowly roll the meatloaf. Once the meatloaf is half rolled, close off the ends of the meatloaf and continue to roll. Once completely rolled shape the meatloaf. To wrap the meatloaf, take a slice of bacon tuck underneath one end of the meatloaf and wrap around the other side of the meatloaf. Continue this process until meatloaf is completely wrapped with bacon. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Pull out of the oven and brush with sauce then place back in the oven on broil for 1-2 minutes.
Sauce for Meatloaf:
Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce ................................................................................... 1/2 cup
Sweet Chili Sauce .......................................................................................................1/2 cup
Curry Ketchup ............................................................................................................1/2 cup
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…