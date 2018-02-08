Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Mac and Cheese Bacon Wrapped Meat Loaf. For more of Jerod's recipes visit masterkingchefjerod.com or subscribe to his Youtube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. To contact Jerod for personal chef services email jerodwilcher@gmail.com. Follow him on Instagram at Chef_Jerod and Facebook at Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod.

BACON WRAPPED MAC & CHEESE STUFFED MEATLOAF

INGREDIENTS:

Mac & Cheese ( cooked ).............................................. 2 cups

Ground Sirloin 80/20......................................................2 pounds

Ground Turkey ..............................................................1 pound

Sliced Bacon.................................................................1 pound

Red Bell Pepper (diced) ............................................... 1/4 cup

Green Bell Pepper (diced) ............................................ 1/4 cup

Yellow Onion (diced)......................................................1/4 cup

Carrots (diced) .............................................................1/4 cup

Olive Oil ....................................................................... 1 tblsp

Salt................................................................................1/4 tsp

Black Pepper..................................................................1/4 tsp

Dried Herbs (what ever you like) .................................. 1/4 cup

Bacon Bits ................................................................... 1/4 cup

Sharp Cheddar Cheese (shredded).............................. 1/4 cup

Chopped Garlic........................................................... 2 tbl

Old Bay Seasoning ..................................................... 1 tsp

Whole Eggs .................................................................. 3 EA

Honey Wheat Sliced Bread............................................ 2 EA

A1 Steak Sauce ............................................................. 2 tbl

Worcestershire Sauce ................................................... 2 tbl



DIRECTIONS:

Add oil into a sauté pan. Add veggies and sauté until veggies are soft. Add salt and pepper and set aside to cool. Once veggies are cooled add the veggies to the ground pork and ground beef. Add all the other ingredients into the mix and mix together well. Using a pan lined with paper. Press out the meatloaf to 1/2 inch thick. Add Mac n cheese down the center meatloaf leaving a 1/2 inch boarder . Using the paper as a guide, slowly roll the meatloaf. Once the meatloaf is half rolled, close off the ends of the meatloaf and continue to roll. Once completely rolled shape the meatloaf. To wrap the meatloaf, take a slice of bacon tuck underneath one end of the meatloaf and wrap around the other side of the meatloaf. Continue this process until meatloaf is completely wrapped with bacon. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Pull out of the oven and brush with sauce then place back in the oven on broil for 1-2 minutes.

Sauce for Meatloaf:

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce ................................................................................... 1/2 cup

Sweet Chili Sauce .......................................................................................................1/2 cup

Curry Ketchup ............................................................................................................1/2 cup

