Make MVP Chicken and Waffles

Valeria Lopez with Twelve25 will show us how to make her MVP Chicken and Waffles- the #1 best seller!

She will also discuss her non-profit Essential Needs that helps give back to the community.

To make a reservation for Suite Twelve25 book here https://www.suitetwelve25nash.com/

Things needed :

Chicken wings

Lawery’s Garlic Salt

Adobo Seasoning

Chicken Broth 3 tablespoons

Vegetable oil

Breading / Batter seasoning ingredients:

Flour

Corn starch

Lawerys Garlic Pepper

Adobo seasonings

Cooking tools needed;

Cast Iron pot

Waffle iron

Tongs

Cooling rack

Paper towels

Spatula

Rinse chicken and pat dry.

Add the chicken, chicken broth, Adobo seasoning, and garlic salt mix to a medium bowl and set aside in the fridge for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, add your flour, corn starch, garlic pepper seasoning, and Adobo seasonings,

Remove chicken from the fridge, add chicken to the dry mixture, completely covering each piece, then place chicken in the heated frying oil (325)

cook for 18-22 minutes

Ensure your chicken is crisp all the way around before removing it from the oil.

Remove once golden brown and place on paper towels and a cooking rack.

Waffle ingredients :

2 cups flour

One tablespoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Two teaspoons sugar

Two large eggs separate the egg white from the yolk

1 1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup butter (melted)

One tablespoon of French Vanilla syrup

Oil for waffle iron

Toppings :

Butter mixture

Powder Sugar

Berries (Strawberries/ Blueberries)

Whipped cream

Whisk together :

Flour, baking soda, salt, sugar

Whisk together in a separate bowl:

Butter, milk, french vanilla syrup, and egg yolks

Beat egg whites with a medium-high blender.

Mix dry ingredients with egg yolk ingredients and fold in egg whites.

Preheat the waffle iron. Once it is ready, grease all the wells, add the mixture, close the lid, and let it cook for 3-5 minutes.

Open the waffle iron and slowly remove that golden brown waffle. Now, we will drop that baby in a pot of oil for two minutes and watch it float. Remove the brush with our Suite Honey, and top it with powdered sugar, your favorite berries, and a whipped cream mixture. Add three fried chicken whole wings to the side of your waffle—they deliver a different punch! Eat your meal and get ready to walk it off!