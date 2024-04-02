Make MVP Chicken and Waffles

Valeria Lopez with Twelve25 will show us how to make her MVP Chicken and Waffles- the #1 best seller!
She will also discuss her non-profit Essential Needs that helps give back to the community.
To make a reservation for Suite Twelve25 book here https://www.suitetwelve25nash.com/
Things needed:
Chicken wings
Lawery’s Garlic Salt
Adobo Seasoning
Chicken Broth 3 tablespoons
Vegetable oil
Breading / Batter seasoning ingredients:
Flour
Corn starch
Lawerys Garlic Pepper
Adobo seasonings
Cooking tools needed;
Cast Iron pot
Waffle iron
Tongs
Cooling rack
Paper towels
Spatula
Rinse chicken and pat dry.
Add the chicken, chicken broth, Adobo seasoning, and garlic salt mix to a medium bowl and set aside in the fridge for 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, add your flour, corn starch, garlic pepper seasoning, and Adobo seasonings,
Remove chicken from the fridge, add chicken to the dry mixture, completely covering each piece, then place chicken in the heated frying oil (325)
cook for 18-22 minutes
Ensure your chicken is crisp all the way around before removing it from the oil.
Remove once golden brown and place on paper towels and a cooking rack.
Waffle ingredients:
2 cups flour
One tablespoon of baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Two teaspoons sugar
Two large eggs separate the egg white from the yolk
1 1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup butter (melted)
One tablespoon of French Vanilla syrup
Oil for waffle iron
Toppings:
Butter mixture
Powder Sugar
Berries (Strawberries/ Blueberries)
Whipped cream
Whisk together:
Flour, baking soda, salt, sugar
Whisk together in a separate bowl:
Butter, milk, french vanilla syrup, and egg yolks
Beat egg whites with a medium-high blender.
Mix dry ingredients with egg yolk ingredients and fold in egg whites.
Preheat the waffle iron. Once it is ready, grease all the wells, add the mixture, close the lid, and let it cook for 3-5 minutes.
Open the waffle iron and slowly remove that golden brown waffle. Now, we will drop that baby in a pot of oil for two minutes and watch it float. Remove the brush with our Suite Honey, and top it with powdered sugar, your favorite berries, and a whipped cream mixture. Add three fried chicken whole wings to the side of your waffle—they deliver a different punch! Eat your meal and get ready to walk it off!