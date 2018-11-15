Menu Maker Catering's Southern Pecan Bread Pudding with Bourbon Creme Anglaise

Executive Chef Callie Cottrell from Menu Maker Catering and Events made a Southern Pecan Bread Pudding with Bourbon Crème Anglaise (see recipe below)  Menu Maker Catering is a full-service catering company with a carryout located in Franklin. Menu Maker carryout is open for lunch Tuesday - Friday, 11am-2pm at 102 Alpha Drive; Franklin, TN 37064. To contact Menu Maker Catering & Events, visit menumakercatering.com, call (615) 791-9779 or email: info@menumakercatering.com. Follow on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/menumakercatering, Twitter: https://twitter.com/nashvillecaters and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/menumakercatering. 

SOUTHERN PECAN BREAD PUDDING WITH BOURBON CRÈME ANGLAISE
o    Prep time: 15 minutes
o    Cook time: 50 minutes
o    Yield: Makes about 8-12 servings

INGREDIENTS
Bread Pudding
o    1 small loaf Brioche or French Bread cubed
o    2 cups half & half
o    4 eggs
o    1 teaspoon vanilla
o    1 teaspoon cinnamon
o    1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
o    Pinch of salt
o    1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
o    1 cup sugar
o    2 tablespoon butter
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 9-inch pan.
Mix together sugar, eggs, and half & half in a bowl; add pecans and vanilla. Pour over cubed bread and let sit for 10 minutes. 
Pour bread mixture into a greased pan. 
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes at 300 degrees F.  Remove from oven.
Brush melted butter over top of baked bread pudding.

Bourbon Crème Anglaise
o    2 cups heavy cream
o    1/4 cup bourbon
o    1 teaspoon vanilla
o    4 egg yolks
o    3/4 cup sugar
o    1 teaspoon cornstarch
o    Pinch of salt
In a medium saucepan, combine heavy cream and vanilla. Heat the mixture until it simmers. Remove from heat.
Whisk egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl to blend. 
Gradually whisk hot heavy cream mixture into yolk mixture. 
Return mixture to saucepan. 
Add bourbon and stir over low heat until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes (do not boil). Pour mixture over prepared baked bread pudding.
 

