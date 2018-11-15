Menu Maker Catering's Southern Pecan Bread Pudding with Bourbon Creme Anglaise

Executive Chef Callie Cottrell from Menu Maker Catering and Events made a Southern Pecan Bread Pudding with Bourbon Crème Anglaise (see recipe below) Menu Maker Catering is a full-service catering company with a carryout located in Franklin. Menu Maker carryout is open for lunch Tuesday - Friday, 11am-2pm at 102 Alpha Drive; Franklin, TN 37064. To contact Menu Maker Catering & Events, visit menumakercatering.com, call (615) 791-9779 or email: info@menumakercatering.com. Follow on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/menumakercatering, Twitter: https://twitter.com/nashvillecaters and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/menumakercatering.

SOUTHERN PECAN BREAD PUDDING WITH BOURBON CRÈME ANGLAISE

o Prep time: 15 minutes

o Cook time: 50 minutes

o Yield: Makes about 8-12 servings

INGREDIENTS

Bread Pudding

o 1 small loaf Brioche or French Bread cubed

o 2 cups half & half

o 4 eggs

o 1 teaspoon vanilla

o 1 teaspoon cinnamon

o 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

o Pinch of salt

o 1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans

o 1 cup sugar

o 2 tablespoon butter

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Grease a 9 x 9-inch pan.

Mix together sugar, eggs, and half & half in a bowl; add pecans and vanilla. Pour over cubed bread and let sit for 10 minutes.

Pour bread mixture into a greased pan.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes at 300 degrees F. Remove from oven.

Brush melted butter over top of baked bread pudding.

Bourbon Crème Anglaise

o 2 cups heavy cream

o 1/4 cup bourbon

o 1 teaspoon vanilla

o 4 egg yolks

o 3/4 cup sugar

o 1 teaspoon cornstarch

o Pinch of salt

In a medium saucepan, combine heavy cream and vanilla. Heat the mixture until it simmers. Remove from heat.

Whisk egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch and salt in a medium bowl to blend.

Gradually whisk hot heavy cream mixture into yolk mixture.

Return mixture to saucepan.

Add bourbon and stir over low heat until the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes (do not boil). Pour mixture over prepared baked bread pudding.

