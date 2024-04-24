Watch Now
Talk Of The TownTalk of the Town Recipes

Actions

Mimo Italian Restaurant is rolling out a new menu & spring risotto recipe

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 11:00:03-04

Celebrated downtown Italian fine-dining restaurant, located at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, reveals exciting new menu and elevated guest experience under recently appointed Executive Chef Francesco Greco.

For more information, visit mimorestaurant.com

SRING RISOTTO:

Key ingredients
140 Gr Par cook Risotto
1 tsp EVOO
2 Tbsp Asparagus (small dice)
1 Tbsp Asparagus (puree)
1 tsp Sour Butter
2 tsp Butter
1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
1 dash champaigne Vinegar
5 PC Braised Morel Mushrooms
1/2 tsp parsley
1/2 tsp chives
5 PC artichoke chips
micro basil or chervil
white pepper

 Steps
-In a small pot, lightly sauté asparagus with EVOO

-Add par cooked Risotto

-Add pasta water little by little

-Once dish is almost ready, add puree, and fold in butter and parmesan

-Add dash of vinegar, taste for salt and herbs

-Garnish with braised morels, chips and Micros.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018