Mimo Italian Restaurant is rolling out a new menu & spring risotto recipe

Celebrated downtown Italian fine-dining restaurant, located at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, reveals exciting new menu and elevated guest experience under recently appointed Executive Chef Francesco Greco.

For more information, visit mimorestaurant.com

SRING RISOTTO:

Key ingredients

140 Gr Par cook Risotto

1 tsp EVOO

2 Tbsp Asparagus (small dice)

1 Tbsp Asparagus (puree)

1 tsp Sour Butter

2 tsp Butter

1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

1 dash champaigne Vinegar

5 PC Braised Morel Mushrooms

1/2 tsp parsley

1/2 tsp chives

5 PC artichoke chips

micro basil or chervil

white pepper

Steps

-In a small pot, lightly sauté asparagus with EVOO

-Add par cooked Risotto

-Add pasta water little by little

-Once dish is almost ready, add puree, and fold in butter and parmesan

-Add dash of vinegar, taste for salt and herbs

-Garnish with braised morels, chips and Micros.