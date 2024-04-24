Mimo Italian Restaurant is rolling out a new menu & spring risotto recipe

Celebrated downtown Italian fine-dining restaurant, located at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, reveals exciting new menu and elevated guest experience under recently appointed Executive Chef Francesco Greco.
SRING RISOTTO:
Key ingredients
140 Gr Par cook Risotto
1 tsp EVOO
2 Tbsp Asparagus (small dice)
1 Tbsp Asparagus (puree)
1 tsp Sour Butter
2 tsp Butter
1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
1 dash champaigne Vinegar
5 PC Braised Morel Mushrooms
1/2 tsp parsley
1/2 tsp chives
5 PC artichoke chips
micro basil or chervil
white pepper
Steps
-In a small pot, lightly sauté asparagus with EVOO
-Add par cooked Risotto
-Add pasta water little by little
-Once dish is almost ready, add puree, and fold in butter and parmesan
-Add dash of vinegar, taste for salt and herbs
-Garnish with braised morels, chips and Micros.