Monchita Davis from Monchita's Homemade Cobblers made a Deep Dish Peach Cobbler Pie. To place an order for one of Monchita’s cobblers, visit mhcobblers.com. Monchita's Homemade Cobblers is celebrating National Peach Cobbler Day Thursday and Friday from 10am-3:30pm in the Grow Local Kitchen at the Nashville Farmers’ Market. They will be serving their cobblers and home style meals. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
DEEP DISH PEACH COBBLER PIE
2 Deep Dish Pie Shells 2 lb., Fresh Sliced Peaches or 2 Cans 1lb Sliced Peaches (drained) 4 Tablespoons Flour 1 Tablespoon Allspice 1/2 Stick Pure Butter 1/2 Cup Sugar 1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven 350'
Toss all ingredients together until mixed well. Pour ingredients into (1) deep dish pie shell. Cover top of pie with additional pie shell. Cut 2 or 3 slits into top pie shell. Brush egg yolk for golden brown pie (optional). Sprinkle sugar over top. Bake 45 minutes - 1 hour. ENJOY!