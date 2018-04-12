MONCHITA'S DEEP DISH PEACH COBBLER PIE

3:48 PM, Apr 12, 2018

Monchita Davis shares her Homemade Deep Dish Peach Cobbler Pie Recipe

Monchita Davis from Monchita's Homemade Cobblers made a Deep Dish Peach Cobbler Pie. To place an order for one of Monchita’s cobblers, visit mhcobblers.com.  Monchita's Homemade Cobblers is celebrating National Peach Cobbler Day Thursday and Friday from 10am-3:30pm in the Grow Local Kitchen at the Nashville Farmers’ Market. They will be serving their cobblers and home style meals.  A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. 

DEEP DISH PEACH COBBLER PIE

2 Deep Dish Pie Shells
2 lb., Fresh Sliced Peaches or 2 Cans 1lb Sliced Peaches (drained)
4 Tablespoons Flour
1 Tablespoon Allspice
1/2 Stick Pure Butter
1/2 Cup Sugar
1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven 350'

Toss all ingredients together until mixed well.
Pour ingredients into (1) deep dish pie shell.
Cover top of pie with additional pie shell.
Cut 2 or 3 slits into top pie shell.
Brush egg yolk for golden brown pie (optional).
Sprinkle sugar over top.
Bake 45 minutes - 1 hour.
ENJOY!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments