National Apple Pie Day: Bunshine Buns

It's National Apple Pie Day, and we're celebrating with a sweet treat from our friends over at Bunshine buns! Christopher Smith shows us how to make their apple bun!
For more information visit bunshinebuns.com
Apple Filling:
- 4 Cups Diced Apples of your choice.
- 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar
- 2 Tsp Cinnamon
- 3 Tbsp. Corn Starch
Directions:
- Over medium-high heat cook apples with vanilla extract until tender, but not soft (5-6 minutes)
- While apples are cooking, whisk together dry ingredients.
- When apples are done cooking, drain excess liquid, then add dry ingredients.
- Allow the apple mixture to cook until it has become thick and firm.
- Let cool, then scoop into any dough of your choice.
Vanilla Creme Glaze:
- 1 8 oz. Package of Cream Cheese
- I Cup Powdered Sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1/4 Cup Milk
Directions:
- With a mixer whisk cream cheese until smooth and light.
- Sift powdered sugar into cream cheese, then whisk until smooth.
- Add vanilla extract and milk, then whisk until well combined.