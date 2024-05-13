National Apple Pie Day: Bunshine Buns

It's National Apple Pie Day, and we're celebrating with a sweet treat from our friends over at Bunshine buns! Christopher Smith shows us how to make their apple bun!

For more information visit bunshinebuns.com

Apple Filling:



4 Cups Diced Apples of your choice.

1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract

1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Tsp Cinnamon

3 Tbsp. Corn Starch

Directions:

Over medium-high heat cook apples with vanilla extract until tender, but not soft (5-6 minutes)

While apples are cooking, whisk together dry ingredients.

When apples are done cooking, drain excess liquid, then add dry ingredients.

Allow the apple mixture to cook until it has become thick and firm.

Let cool, then scoop into any dough of your choice.



Vanilla Creme Glaze:



1 8 oz. Package of Cream Cheese

I Cup Powdered Sugar

1 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract

1/4 Cup Milk

Directions: