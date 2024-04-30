New breakfast menu items at Hattie B's

New breakfast menu items are waking up your tastebuds!
Chef Brian Morris of Hattie B's, shared the recipe for pimiento cheese and hot honey butter. He also talked about the new breakfast menu at the Factory in Franklin location.
PIMENTO CHEESE
Ingredients:
2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 Cups shredded white cheddar cheese
1 1/4 Cups mayo
3/4 Cup diced pimentos, drained
1/2 Cup minced fresh herbs or green onions
1/3 Cup cooked diced bacon with reserved fat
1 TBSP Hattie B's Hot Spices
Steps:
- Combine all ingredients into a stand mixer.
- Mix at low speed until well combined, about 2 minutes.
- Transfer pimento cheese into a dish and serve, or place in the refrigerator to enjoy later.
SALTED HONEY GLAZE
Ingredients:
2 Cups butter, melted
2 Cups honey
2 Cups powdered sugar
1 TBSP Kosher salt
1 TSP vanilla extract
1/3 Cup cold water
Steps:
- Combine all ingredients–except water and sugar–into a blender.
- Start on low speed and then incorporate sugar.
- Increase speed to medium, blending until sugar is completely dissolved.
- Drizzle in cold water and increase speed to high until the glaze is light and smooth, about 30 seconds.
- Transfer glaze into covered dish. Enjoy immediately or place in the refrigerator.