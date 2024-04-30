New breakfast menu items at Hattie B's

New breakfast menu items are waking up your tastebuds!

Chef Brian Morris of Hattie B's, shared the recipe for pimiento cheese and hot honey butter. He also talked about the new breakfast menu at the Factory in Franklin location.

PIMENTO CHEESE

Ingredients:

2 Cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 Cups shredded white cheddar cheese

1 1/4 Cups mayo

3/4 Cup diced pimentos, drained

1/2 Cup minced fresh herbs or green onions

1/3 Cup cooked diced bacon with reserved fat

1 TBSP Hattie B's Hot Spices

Steps:



Combine all ingredients into a stand mixer. Mix at low speed until well combined, about 2 minutes. Transfer pimento cheese into a dish and serve, or place in the refrigerator to enjoy later.

SALTED HONEY GLAZE

Ingredients:

2 Cups butter, melted

2 Cups honey

2 Cups powdered sugar

1 TBSP Kosher salt

1 TSP vanilla extract

1/3 Cup cold water

Steps:

