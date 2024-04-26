Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House shows us how to make delicious and mouthwatering Pan-Fried Tennessee Whiskey Chicken Breasts.

For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931) 759-7394.

Pan-Fried Tennessee Whiskey Chicken Breasts

-6 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves or breast cutlets

-Salt and pepper

-½ cup all-purpose flour

-5 Tbs butter, divided

-2 Tbs oil

-2 Tbs minced onion

-1 cup chicken broth

-¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

-1 Tbs coarse-grain Dijon mustard

-1 green onion, sliced for garnish

1. Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Coat the chicken pieces evenly with flour, shaking off excess.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of butter and the oil in a large cast iron or non-stick skillet until hot. Place half the chicken pieces in the skillet. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes without turning. Flip chicken over and cook another 3-4 minutes, being careful not to overcook if you are using cutlets. Remove to a platter and keep the chicken warm with a sheet of foil. Cook the remaining chicken the same way and add it to the platter leaving drippings in pan.

3. Add the onion to the drippings in the skillet. Cook over medium heat until soft, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the broth and Jack Daniel’s. Increase the heat to high and boil the liquid until thickened, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and remaining butter. Pour sauce over the chicken. Garnish with sliced green onions. Serve immediately. Delicious with rice.

Serves 6.