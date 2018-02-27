Peter D's Restaurant's Popular Reuben Fritters Recipe

12:22 PM, Feb 27, 2018

Keith West from Peter D's prepared their tasty appetizer Reuben Fritters

Keith West from Peter D's restaurant made Reuben Fritters. Peter D's is located at 2357 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN. To learn more visit thepeterds.com

REUBEN FRITTERS 


INGREDIENTS:

8 OZ SLICED CORNED BEEF
6 OZ SLICED PASTRAMI 
1 OZ CREAM CHEESE
1/4 CUP SAUERKRAUT 
1 CUP SWISS CHEESE
1/4 CUP REUBEN SAUCE
2 CUPS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR
2 CUPS BUTTERMILK
2 CUP PANKO BREADCRUMBS
VEGETABLE OIL FOR FRYING 

DIRECTIONS
•    IN A MEDIUM MIXING BOWL, BREAK APART CORNED BEEF AND PASTRAMI
•    ADD IN THE CREAM CHEESE, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS CHEESE AND REUBEN SAUCE, MIXING BY HAND
•    FORM INTO GOLF BALL SIZE PORTIONS AND ROLL IN YOUR HAND
•    PLACE THE PORTIONS ONTO A TRAY AND FREEZE FOR 15 MINUTES
•    SET UP A BREADING STATION BY PLACING THE FLOUR, BUTTERMILK AND BREADCRUMBS ALL IN SEPARATE SHALLOW PANS
•    PREHEAT 2” OF OIL IN A DEEP SKILLET OR SET A COUNTERTOP FRYER TO 360 DEGREES
•    BEGIN BREADING THE FRITTERS BY FIRST ROLLING THEM IN THE FLOUR, THEN BUTTERMILK AND THEN THE PANKO BREADING.
•    GENTLY PLACE THE FRITTERS INTO THE HEATED OIL AND FRY FOR 2:30 -3 MINUTES 
•    CAREFULLY REMOVE THE FRITTERS FROM THE OIL AND DRAIN ON A PAPER TOWEL. 
•    SERVE WITH YOUR FAVORITE 1000 ISLAND, RUSSIAN OR PETER D’S REUBEN SAUCE. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments