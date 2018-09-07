Popular Canadian Dish with a Southern Twist

12:01 PM, Sep 7, 2018

Chris Rains from The Chef and I prepares his Southern Fusion Poutine

Chris Rains from The Chef & I made Canadian/Southern Fusion Poutine. The Chef & I is located at 611 9th North Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, go to thechefandinashville.com

CANADIAN/SOUTHERN FUSION POUTINE 

INGREDIENTS

4 cups of  chopped roasted potatoes (can use yukon or any other kind)
1 cup of Mozzarella cheese curds (can be found in your local grocery store)
1 cup of thick sliced bacon, chopped
1/4 cup of green onions, chopped
1 cup of brown gravy (can buy pre-made or choose to make your own)

DIRECTIONS

Roast potatoes in oven with olive oil, salt and pepper at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or until fully cooked. 
Cook your bacon in a skillet, cooked to your liking.
Add potatoes in the skillet.
Lower the temperature and lightly crisp the potatoes.
Stir, add in your  green onions and cheese curds until the cheese starts to melt slightly.
Serve in your favorite tailgating platter and cover it with gravy! 
 

