Recipe for Butter Pecan French Toast

Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Butter Pecan French Toast. For more of Jerod's recipes visit masterkingchefjerod.com or subscribe to his Youtube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. To contact Jerod for personal chef services email jerodwilcher@gmail.com. Follow Chef_Jerod on Instagram and Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod on Facebook.

BUTTER PECAN FRENCH TOAST

French Toast Custard :

Half & Half................................. 1/2 cup

Butter Pecan Coffee Creamer.... 1/2 cup

Eggs ............................................ 3ea

Vanilla Extract................................ 1 teaspoon

Light Brown Sugar.......................... 1/4 cup

Iodize Salt........................................1/4 teaspoon

Pecan Breadcrumbs:

Panko Breadcrumbs..................... 2 cups

Chopped Pecans ........................... 2 cups

Brioche Bread ................................. 4 slices

Butter Pecan Sauce:

Unsalted Butter ................................ 4 Tblsp

Light Brown Sugar ............................ 1/4 cup

Chopped Pecans.................................1/8 cup

Vanilla Extract ..................................... 1 tblsp

Butter.................................................. As Needed

Cooked Bacon..................................... 2 slices

DIRECTIONS:

Mix custard and set aside for later use. Mix Pecan Breadcrumbs and set aside for later use. Dip bread in custard then dredge in Pecan Breadcrumbs. Place butter in pan then place the French Toast in the pan. Cook on medium heat until golden brown for approximately 3 minutes per side. In a separate pan add butter, Brown sugar, chopped pecans and vanilla and mix on medium heat until sugar dissolves. Pour over French Toast and garnish with chopped bacon.