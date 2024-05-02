Watch Now
Recipe: Waldo's Chicken Chop Chop Blue Salad & Mother's Day Special

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 02, 2024
Waldo’s will soon be opening their newest Nashville area location in Belle Meade – marking 6 Nashville locations for the locally-owned chicken joint. The team joins us in studio to make their Chop Chop Blue Salad to celebrate!

The MOMBO Mother’s Day special includes choice of a salad (with any protein) and a margarita for $15. This offer is valid May 6 – May 12!

For more information, visit waldoschicken.com

• Social Media: @Waldoschickennash

• Local Locations: Germantown, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Franklin, Belle Meade, Charlotte Ave.

Recipe for the Chop Chop Blue Salad

• 3 cups lettuce based (romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, shredded carrot, shredded red cabbage) -- lettuce blend will be chopped with a salad rocker blade

• 1/4 cup of quartered roma tomatoes

• 1/4 cup of chopped red onion

• 2 tablespoons of chopped bacon

• 2 tablespoons of candied pecans

• 1/4 cup of crumbled Danish blue cheese

Thoroughly mix with homemade Danish Blue Cheese Vinaigrette and top with either southern fried or rotisserie chicken.

