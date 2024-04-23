SCUITS Pop-Up at East Side Banh Mi

The team at SCUITS will be popping up at East Side Banh Mi (1000 Gallatin Ave) on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stop by to enjoy a number of Southern buttermilk biscuit favorites from SCUITS including a Chicken SCUIT, SEC SCUIT, and more.

Biscuit Recipe:

Ingredients:

● 1 cup/227 grams cold, unsalted butter

● 3⅓ cups/425 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

● ½ cup/100 grams granulated sugar

● 1 tablespoon baking powder

● 2½ teaspoons kosher salt

● 1¼ cups/300 grams cold buttermilk

Preparation:

● Heat oven to 400 degrees and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or foil.

● Small dice chilled butter (slightly frozen). Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the butter to the dry ingredients, using your fingertips mix together until all of the butter is incorporated into flour.

● Add half the buttermilk and toss together using your hand. When incorporated, add the rest of the buttermilk and gently toss again, without mashing together or overmixing (4-5 turns) until the dry ingredients are lightly hydrated throughout. The mixture will be crumbly.

● Flour a clean surface and dump the mixture directly onto it. Using your hands, gently press the crumbs together and then use a floured rolling pin or your hands to shape the mass gently but firmly into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Fold the dough in half: using a bench scraper, lift the top half fold it down, continuing the motion on all four sides. Use the bench scraper to keep the shape. Then, roll to about 1½ inches thick to create a 6-inch square, using the bench scraper to straighten out the edges.

● Using a biscuit cutter, cut them then place them together on your sheet pan. You’ll have scraps, but you can bring them back together and cut out more until the dough is gone. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until risen, golden brown on top, and slightly pale on the sides. Brush the tops with melted butter.

Egg Custard Recipe:

Ingredients:

● 12 eggs

● Pint of cream

● 1/4 cup water

● Salt to taste

● A few turns of pepper

Preparation:

● Preheat oven to 350 degrees

● In a bowl crack eggs, combine cream, water, salt and pepper. Whisk until fully incorporated.

● Spray a 9x9 cake pan with non-stick spray, then place in a larger baking dish (casserole).

● Pour mixture in cake pan, then fill the casserole dish with water til halfway up the cake pan. Bake in a

water bath at 350 degrees until cooked, slightly firmed.

● Let cool, then cut into squares

Sandwich Assembly:

● Cut the biscuit in half, place cheddar on the egg soufflé patty. Then place on the bottom half of the biscuit.

● Take your sausage and place it on top of the egg and cheese patty. Slather on jam and enjoy!

Assembly Notes:

● On our SEC we use our house made maple sage sausage, but you can use your favorite go-to breakfast sausage. We suggest using Barebones Butchers breakfast sausage, as it’s a local butcher shop with great products.

● We choose sliced mild cheddar as it hugs the egg soufflé so perfectly well. You can use your favorite cheese, get creative!

● On our SEC we typically offer a jam that’s in season, so since it’s strawberry season we’ll run with strawberry jam! But any jam works well with this breakfast sandwich.