Susiecakes shares the recipe for Guinness cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream

Susan Sarich the CEO and Founder of SusieCakes talks about the new store in Green Hills and shares the recipe for Guinness cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream! For more information visit https://susiecakes.com/

IRISH CREAM BUTTERCREAM

Equipment: bowl, spatula, measuring cups and spoons, Stand Mixer with paddle attachments

Yields: Frosting for 12 cupcakes or 4 cups



Unsalted Butter, Room Temp 1 ½ cups

Powdered Sugar 4 ½ cups

Salt ½ tsp.

Irish Cream Liquor ¼ cup

1. Place Room Temp Butter into a Stand Mixer with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

2. Add Powdered Sugar and Salt to the butter and cream together for 2 minutes. Scrape the sides down and mix on medium speed for an additional minute.

3. Turn the mixer to low speed and slowly stream in the Irish Cream. Let mix for one minute.

4. Scrape down the sides of the mixer and paddle and mix on low speed for one more minute or until the buttercream is smooth.

5. Serve and store at Room Temp.

GUINNESS CUPCAKES

Equipment: Medium bowl, spatula, whisk, measuring cups and spoons, Stand Mixer with Paddle attachments, scoop, cupcake pan, cupcake liners

Oven Temp: 350°

Yields: 12 Cupcakes

Extra Stout Guinness Beer ¼ cup

All Purpose Flour 1 cup

Cocoa Powder ¼ cup

Granulated Sugar 1 ½ cups

Baking Powder ¼ tsp.

Baking Soda ¼ tsp.

Salt ¼ tsp.

Whole Egg 1

Canola Oil ¼ cup

Whole Milk ¼ cup

1. Measure Guinness out into a measuring cup and stir vigorously for 10 seconds to release some of the carbonation. Set aside until the foam is gone.

2. Measure out all dry ingredients and place them in a Stand Mixer with a paddle attachment. Mix on low speed for 2 minutes.

3. Crack egg into a bowl and whisk to break up. Measure out the Oil and Milk and add to the egg. Whisk together.

4. On low speed, slowly stream the egg mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix for one minute.

5. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the mixing bowl.

6. On speed one, slowly add the Beer and mix until completely smooth for approx. 2 minutes.

7. Line cupcake tin with cupcake liners and scoop 1/2 full.

8. Place into the oven at 350° and bake for approx. 20 minutes or when cake springs to touch.

Let cool and top with Irish Cream Buttercream!