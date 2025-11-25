Talk of the Town Holiday Cooking Show Part 1

Chef's Market's Herb Crusted Turkey With Harvest Reisling Gravy

Herb Butter Ingredients:

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 tablespoons olive oil

8 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons finely chopped sage

3 tablespoons finely chopped rosemary

3 tablespoons finely chopped thyme

4 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Turkey Ingredients:

1 whole fresh turkey (12-14 pounds)

Salt and pepper

1 large onion, quartered

4 cloves garlic

1 lemon, quartered

6 sprigs sage

3 sprigs rosemary

4 sprigs thyme

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the room temperature butter, olive oil, minced garlic, finely chopped sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined. Set aside.

Start by removing the giblets from the turkey cavity and patting the turkey dry with a clean paper towel.

Place the turkey in a large roasting pan. Generously season the inside of the turkey cavity with salt and pepper.

Stuff the turkey cavity with the quartered onion, whole garlic cloves, quartered lemon, sage sprigs, rosemary sprigs, and thyme sprigs.

Using your hands, gently separate the skin from the turkey's flesh at the neck and rear, taking care not to tear the skin. Evenly spread the herb butter mixture beneath the skin, ensuring it's well-distributed for maximum flavor. For an extra touch of richness, apply a thin layer of the butter mixture on the outside of the turkey as well. Finally, season the top of the turkey generously with additional salt and pepper to enhance the overall taste.

To keep the turkey compact during roasting, tie the legs together and tuck the wing tips under the body of the turkey.

Place the prepared turkey in the preheated oven and roast it for approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours for a 12-pound turkey or until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) in the thickest part of the thigh.

Once the turkey is done, carefully remove it from the oven and transfer it to a cutting board. Cover the turkey loosely with aluminum foil and let it rest for about 20 minutes. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute and the meat to become tender.

Finally, carve the rested turkey and serve it while still warm.

Collard Green Wraps:

Ingredients:

Collard greens ( whole leaves)…………. As needed

Chicken broth ………… 2 quarts

Roasted Vegetables ( any veggies you prefer)

Cooking Procedure:

1. Tear individual leaves from the bunch of greens.

2. Wash the greens under cold running water.

3. Trim the stem down on each leaf.

4. Place chicken broth in a pot and simmer.

5. Blanch leaf for about 10-15 seconds in the chicken broth.

6. Remove from chicken broth and shock in ice water bath.

7. Remove from ice both and place on a sheet tray and pat dry with a paper towel.

8. Roast vegetables in the oven.

9. Allow vegetables to cool.

10. Take individual collard green leaf and place some of the roasted vegetables in the center and fold and roll.

Harvest Riesling Gravy - Riesling Gravy for Roasted Turkey

Ingredients:

Drippings from your roasted turkey

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Riesling wine

2 cups chicken or turkey broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Collect the Drippings:

After roasting your turkey, transfer it to a platter to rest. Collect the drippings from the roasting pan, and reserve 1/4 cup of the fat, leaving behind the flavorful drippings.

Create a Roux:

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the reserved turkey fat. Sprinkle the flour evenly into the skillet and whisk continuously to create a roux. Cook until the roux turns a light golden color.

Deglaze with Riesling:

Pour in 1/4 cup of Riesling wine to deglaze the skillet, scraping up any browned bits. Simmer for a few minutes to reduce slightly.

Combine with Drippings:

Gradually whisk in the turkey drippings, incorporating the flavorful fat. Continue to whisk as you add 2 cups of chicken or turkey broth, creating a smooth mixture.

Simmer and Thicken:

Bring the gravy to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally. Allow it to cook until it thickens to your desired consistency, typically 10-15 minutes. Adjust the thickness with additional broth or Riesling wine if needed.

Season to Taste:

Season the gravy with salt and freshly ground black pepper according to your taste preferences, considering the saltiness of the drippings and broth.

Serve:

Transfer the Riesling gravy to a serving dish or gravy boat and serve it alongside your roasted turkey. Enjoy your flavorful Riesling Gravy with your holiday feast!

Tennessee Honey Corn Pudding Serves 10-12

4 tablespoons cornstarch

1/3 cup butter, melted & cooled

½ cup half & half cream

5 large eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey Whiskey

1 tablespoons brown sugar

2 small jalapeno pepper, seeds removed & chopped fine

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

Dash onion powder

1/2 tsp salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

2 (15 oz) cans whole kernel yellow corn, drained

2 (14.75 oz) cans cream style white corn

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9 X 13” baking dish.

Whisk cornstarch into melted butter. Whisk in half & half, eggs, whiskey, and sugar along with the chopped Jalapeno pepper and all remaining spices. Stir in drained yellow corn and creamed white corn. Pour into dish. Bake uncovered for approx. 1 hour or until center is set and pudding has browned on top. Can be made ahead, kept in refrigerator, and warmed before serving.