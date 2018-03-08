"The Cooking Mom's" Quick & Easy Cajun Mac & Cheese
3:00 PM, Mar 8, 2018
Share Article
Cookbook author and blogger Amy Hanten, known as "The Cooking Mom" made Cajun Mac & Cheese. You will find more of Amy's quick and easy recipes on her website and blog at thecookingmom.com. Amy has two cookbooks available on Amazon. Follow her on social media @The Cooking Mom.
CAJUN MAC & CHEESE
INGREDIENTS:
14 ounces andouille sausage, cut into half-moons 3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided 16 ounces hot cooked elbow macaroni, cooked al dente and drained well 4 tablespoons butter, divided 2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend, plus 1 to 2 teaspoons for the top 3 eggs 1 cup sour cream 3 cups milk 5 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs 2 teaspoons dried parsley
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, brown andouille sausage over medium heat for 2 to 4 minutes or until it just starts to get a bit browned. Add 1/2 cup green onions and cook another minute or two until the onions start to get soft. In a large bowl toss the hot cooked pasta with 3 tablespoons of butter. Add 2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend to the macaroni.