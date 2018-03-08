"The Cooking Mom's" Quick & Easy Cajun Mac & Cheese

3:00 PM, Mar 8, 2018

"The Cooking Mom" Amy Hanten prepares her recipe for Cajun Mac & Cheese

Cookbook author and blogger Amy Hanten, known as "The Cooking Mom" made Cajun Mac & Cheese. You will find more of Amy's quick and easy recipes on her website and blog at thecookingmom.com. Amy has two cookbooks available on Amazon. Follow her on social media @The Cooking Mom. 

CAJUN MAC & CHEESE

INGREDIENTS:

14 ounces andouille sausage, cut into half-moons
3/4 cup sliced green onions, divided
16 ounces hot cooked elbow macaroni, cooked al dente and drained well
4 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend, plus 1 to 2 teaspoons for the top
3 eggs
1 cup sour cream
3 cups milk
5 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 teaspoons dried parsley

DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, brown andouille sausage over medium heat for 2 to 4 minutes or until it just starts to get a bit browned. Add 1/2 cup green onions and cook another minute or two until the onions start to get soft. In a large bowl toss the hot cooked pasta with 3 tablespoons of butter. Add 2 tablespoons Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend to the macaroni.
 

