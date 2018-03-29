The Front Porch Restaurant Shares Their Recipe for a Popular Easter Dessert

12:41 PM, Mar 29, 2018
Jamie Protich shares her Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe from Front Porch in Dickson

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch - Dickson made Strawberry Pretzel Salad. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week from 11am-2pm and closed on Saturdays. Follow Front Porch on Facebook. For more information call (615) 441-0006.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Crust:
2 cups crushed pretzels
3/4 cup melted butter
3 tablespoons melted butter

Filling:
2 cups whipped topping
8 ounces softened cream cheese
1 cup sugar

Topping:
6 ounces strawberry Jello
2 cups boiling water
32 ounces frozen, sweetened sliced strawberries thawed

1.)    In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter and sugar. Press into an ungreased 13x9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

2.)    For filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled.

3.)    For topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in strawberries with syrup; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill for 4-6 hours or until firm. Cut into squares; serve with whipped topping if desired. Yield: 16 servings.
 

