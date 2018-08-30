The Front Porch's Jalapeno Corn Vinaigrette

12:57 PM, Aug 30, 2018

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch in Dickson shares their Jalapeno Corn Vinaigrette recipe

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch in Dickson made Jalapeno Corn Vinaigrette. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week 11am-2pm and closed on Saturdays. Follow Front Porch on Facebook. For more information call (615) 441-0006.

JALAPEÑO CORN VINAIGRETTE

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 2 limes
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 jalapeño, seeded if desired
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
1 pinch kosher salt
1/2 cup fresh corn kernels
1 tablespoon Dijon
Water-add to desired consistency

DIRECTIONS:
Combine all ingredients except the corn in a blender. Add 1/4 cup of corn and pulse until mostly smooth. Stir in the remaining corn.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments