The Front Porch's Jalapeno Corn Vinaigrette

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch in Dickson made Jalapeno Corn Vinaigrette. The Front Porch is located at 108 Center Ave. Dickson, TN 37055. They are open for lunch 6 days a week 11am-2pm and closed on Saturdays. Follow Front Porch on Facebook. For more information call (615) 441-0006.

JALAPEÑO CORN VINAIGRETTE

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 jalapeño, seeded if desired

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 pinch kosher salt

1/2 cup fresh corn kernels

1 tablespoon Dijon

Water-add to desired consistency

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients except the corn in a blender. Add 1/4 cup of corn and pulse until mostly smooth. Stir in the remaining corn.

