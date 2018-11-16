Trace Barnett Makes An Extravagant Cake That's a Holiday Showstopper
Lifestyle blogger and cookbook author Trace Barnett shared his recipe for Granmommie’s Lane Cake (see recipe below). Find more recipes in Trace's new cookbook "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever books are sold.
GRANMOMMIE’S LANE CAKE
Serves 8
CAKE
10 T butter, room temperature
2 c sugar
2 t vanilla extract
3 c all-purpose flour
3 1/2 t baking powder
1/2 t salt
1 c buttermilk, room temperature
8 egg whites, beaten stiff and at room temperature
Shortening, for pans
FILLING
1 c toasted pecans, chopped
1 c raisins
1 c coconut
1 c chopped Bing cherries
8 egg yolks, beaten
2 1/4 c sugar
1/2 c butter
1/2 c brandy
FROSTING
1/2 c butter, melted
1 (8 oz) pkg. cream cheese, room temperature
1 t vanilla
1 pound powdered sugar
2 T heaving whipping cream
DIRECTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease three 8-inch cake pans well with shortening.
2. Make batter: Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and then mix in dry ingredients, alternating with buttermilk. Beat until smooth following each addition. Fold in beaten egg whites. Pour into greased cake pans. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool on a cooling rack.
3. Meanwhile, make the filling by combining pecans, raisins, coconut, and cherries in a food processor; pulse until contents are chopped to a desired coarseness.
4. In a large bowl, combine egg yolks with sugar and butter; stir well. Transfer to a double boiler and heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is thick, about 5-6 minutes. Remove from heat. Fold in pecan mixture, adding brandy as needed to thin the mixture. Let filling cool before spreading between cake layers. Cake is better when aged and should be kept in the refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to 8 hours before frosting.
5. Make the frosting by creaming together butter, cream cheese, and vanilla with a hand mixer in a large bowl. Slowly add in sugar and cream until fluffy. If needed, add milk to reach desired consistency. Frost cake, top and sides, and sprinkle with additional coconut and pecans, if desired. Top with cherries.
“Tracing Roots” by Trace Barnett
