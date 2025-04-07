Try out this delicious Bacon Jam Filling from Sunday House!

Bacon Jam Filling

1 pound good-quality bacon, diced

1 medium (roughly 1/2 pound) red or yellow onion, chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup brewed black coffee

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

Season to taste

Instructions



Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan

Drain the bacon fat out of the pan.

Then add chopped red onions to the pan. Sauté over medium-high heat until wilted.

Add the bacon and black coffee back to the pan. Along with brown sugar, seasoning salt and black pepper.

Stir continuously.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered until thick and gooey. Be careful not to burn it.



Once cooked add a spoonful or two of the mixture to your favorite deviled egg recipe. Add the amount needed based on your preferred taste. Garnish and Enjoy!