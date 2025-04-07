Watch Now
Try out this delicious Bacon Jam Filling from Sunday House!

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Bacon Jam Filling

1 pound good-quality bacon, diced

1 medium (roughly 1/2 pound) red or yellow onion, chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup brewed black coffee

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

Season to taste

Instructions

  • Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan
  • Drain the bacon fat out of the pan.
  • Then add chopped red onions to the pan. Sauté over medium-high heat until wilted.
  • Add the bacon and black coffee back to the pan. Along with brown sugar, seasoning salt and black pepper. 
  • Stir continuously.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered until thick and gooey. Be careful not to burn it.

Once cooked add a spoonful or two of the mixture to your favorite deviled egg recipe. Add the amount needed based on your preferred taste. Garnish and Enjoy!

Talk of the Town Recipes