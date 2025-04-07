Try out this delicious Bacon Jam Filling from Sunday House!

Bacon Jam Filling
1 pound good-quality bacon, diced
1 medium (roughly 1/2 pound) red or yellow onion, chopped
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup brewed black coffee
¼ cup brown sugar, packed
Season to taste
Instructions
- Cook bacon until crispy. Remove from pan
- Drain the bacon fat out of the pan.
- Then add chopped red onions to the pan. Sauté over medium-high heat until wilted.
- Add the bacon and black coffee back to the pan. Along with brown sugar, seasoning salt and black pepper.
- Stir continuously.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered until thick and gooey. Be careful not to burn it.
Once cooked add a spoonful or two of the mixture to your favorite deviled egg recipe. Add the amount needed based on your preferred taste. Garnish and Enjoy!