Try out this simple and delicious whipped ricotta recipe!

Ophelia's Pizza Bar is reimagining European dining traditions in downtown Nashville. Chef Daniel Scalici shows us how to recreate their whipped ricotta recipe at home!

Ingredients:



3⁄4 Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese

Kosher Salt

2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey

1 Tbs Lemon Oil

1 pinch Maldon Flake salt

1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves

1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes

Toasted Bread or Focaccia

Method:



Use an electric mixer to whip 3⁄4 cup of ricotta until light and airy, about 3-5 minutes

Once you have the desired consistency, spoon the ricotta into a bowl

Using the back of your spoon, make a crater in the center of the cheese

Drizzle lemon oil and honey over the top of the cheese

Garnish with the flake salt, pepper flakes and fresh thyme

Enjoy with toasted bread or focaccia

Tools:



Electric Mixer

Bowl

Spoon

For more information:

