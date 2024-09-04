Watch Now
Talk Of The TownTalk of the Town Recipes

Actions

Try out this simple and delicious whipped ricotta recipe!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted

Ophelia's Pizza Bar is reimagining European dining traditions in downtown Nashville. Chef Daniel Scalici shows us how to recreate their whipped ricotta recipe at home!

Ingredients:

  • 3⁄4 Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese
  • Kosher Salt
  • 2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey
  • 1 Tbs Lemon Oil
  • 1 pinch Maldon Flake salt
  • 1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves
  • 1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes
  • Toasted Bread or Focaccia

Method:

  • Use an electric mixer to whip 3⁄4 cup of ricotta until light and airy, about 3-5 minutes
  • Once you have the desired consistency, spoon the ricotta into a bowl
  • Using the back of your spoon, make a crater in the center of the cheese
  • Drizzle lemon oil and honey over the top of the cheese
  • Garnish with the flake salt, pepper flakes and fresh thyme
  • Enjoy with toasted bread or focaccia

Tools:

  • Electric Mixer
  • Bowl
  • Spoon

For more information:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes