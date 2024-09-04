Try out this simple and delicious whipped ricotta recipe!

Ophelia's Pizza Bar is reimagining European dining traditions in downtown Nashville. Chef Daniel Scalici shows us how to recreate their whipped ricotta recipe at home!
Ingredients:
- 3⁄4 Cup Fresh Ricotta Cheese
- Kosher Salt
- 2 Tbs Mike's Hot Honey
- 1 Tbs Lemon Oil
- 1 pinch Maldon Flake salt
- 1 pinch Fresh Thyme Leaves
- 1 pinch Red Pepper Flakes
- Toasted Bread or Focaccia
Method:
- Use an electric mixer to whip 3⁄4 cup of ricotta until light and airy, about 3-5 minutes
- Once you have the desired consistency, spoon the ricotta into a bowl
- Using the back of your spoon, make a crater in the center of the cheese
- Drizzle lemon oil and honey over the top of the cheese
- Garnish with the flake salt, pepper flakes and fresh thyme
- Enjoy with toasted bread or focaccia
Tools:
- Electric Mixer
- Bowl
- Spoon
For more information:
- Website: https://www.opheliasnashville.com/[opheliasnashville.com]
- Instagram: @opheliasnashville[instagram.com]