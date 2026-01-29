We have the perfect slider for your Super Bowl party!

He is making a splash online with his recipes and now Harley Whitehouse is joining us in studio to help us prep for our Super Bowl parties! Here is his recipe for Italian Sub Sliders.

Ingredients:

- 1 Package King's Hawaiian Rolls (12 ct.)

· 1 Tbsp Butter + Italian Seasoning for Baking

- 1/2 Head of Iceberg Lettuce (cut thin)

- 1/2 Yellow Onion (cut thin)

- 4 Slices of Each

· Genoa Salami



Pepperoni (sandwich cut)

Ham

Mortadella

Provolone Cheese

- Hoagie Aioli

· 1/2 C Mayonnaise



1/4 Cup Giardiniera (drained + chopped)

1 Spoonful Hoagie Spread (in pickle aisle at store)

- Sub Dressing (use as much of this as you would like, this is where we cook with our heart)

· 1/4 C Olive OIL



2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

1 Tsp White Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

2 Grated Garlic Cloves

1/2 Onion Powder

Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes

Salt + Pepper to Taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 Degrees



Cut Hawaiian Rolls in half, top with melted butter and sprinkle italian seasoning on top Bake Hawaiian Rolls for 5 minutes until barely browned Make hoagie aioli

o In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, chopped giardiniera, and hoagie spread then mix



Make sub dressing

o In a small bowl, combine all ingredients then mix



Mix sub dressing with lettuce then set to the side Take Hawaiian Rolls out of the oven, spread hoagie aioli on bottom half of the rolls Layer meats on top of the hoagie aioli Layer cheese on top of meat Top with lettuce mix and onions (add any other toppings your heart desires Put top rolls on and you are ready to eat!

You can connect with him and check out more recipes below!

TikTok: @harlzcookz

Instagram: @harlzcookz

Website harlzcookz.com [harlzcookz.com](https://www.harlzcookz.com [harlzcookz.com])