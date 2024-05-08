What's cookin' out at Tanya Tucker's Tequila Cantina

There'a new, vibrant pop-up restaurant and bar along Broadway!

Executive Chef, Bryan Lareau, from Tanya Tucker's Tequila Cantina shows us how some of the great menu options!

Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina is now open at Nudie’s Honky Tonk located at 409 Broadway from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m. daily. The kitchen closes at 10:00 p.m

Recipe:

3 corn tortillas

1/2 cup corn starch

6oz shredded beef or "our house Barbacoa"

2 oz shredded lettuce

2 oz shredded cheese

2 oz sour cream

.25 oz Cilantro

3 oz Gaucamole Salsa

Method;

Mix corn starch w. 1/4 cup water to make a "pasty" consistency, like glue.

Par fry tortillas until soft

Fill each tortilla w 2 oz of the barabacoa

Roll, when towards the end of rolling the taquitos, use your finger to spread some of the corn starch past to seal your taquitos shut. (This keeps the taquitos from opening while you fry them)

Place them in the refrigerator once finished "sealing"

In a large skillet, a tabletop fryer,

Or medium saucepan add enough oil to submerge and fry taquitos.

Fry until internal temperature reaches 165.

Once they are cooked, Remove and plate.

Top w Guacamole Salsa,Lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Garnish w some chopped cilantro.

Recipe for Guacamole Salsa

2 lg hass avocado -peeled and reseeded

1/2 Serrano Chile or jalapeño (for more mild)

Salt-to taste

Water- 1-1/2 cup.

Puree everything together

