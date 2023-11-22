Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli & Catering made Kickin’ Red Cabbage and Jalapeno Slaw. Big Al's Deli and Catering is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information or to contact Al for catering services, visit http://www.bigalsdeliandcatering.com/ or call (615) 242-8118.

BIG AL’S KICKIN’ RED CABBAGE & JALAPENO SLAW

INGREDIENTS

3 jalapenos, thinly sliced

5 garlic cloves

2 c chopped red cabbage

1/2 c pickled onions

1/2 c radish, sliced

1/2 t dried mint

1 pinch salt

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 c balsamic glaze or balsamic dressing w/a pinch of sugar

1/4 c oil

DIRECTIONS

1. Add oil to a small skillet, fry jalapenos and garlic cloves until tender.

2. In a large bowl, toss the red cabbage, pickled onion, radish, mint, and salt.

3. Pour the jalapeno dressing over slaw. Squeeze lime juice over slaw. Add balsamic glaze and toss.