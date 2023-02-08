Red Velvet Pancakes at The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry chef Shane DeJarnatt made Red Velvet Pancakes. The Pancake Pantry will be serving Red Velvet Pancakes throughout February. To find out more on how to make this recipe, go to the Talk of the Town section at www.newschannel5.com or visit the Pancake Pantry downtown at 220 Molloy St. Nashville, TN 37201 (the Hillsboro Village location is closed for remodeling February 7-9 and reopening on February 10 at 6am. Learn more at https://thepancakepantry.com/. On February 15, International Childhood Cancer Day, The Pancake Pantry will be collecting donations for the NoahBRAVE Foundation, in addition to giving back for each Red Velvet Pancake sold that day. The NoahBRAVE Foundation helps families with children fighting DMG/DIPG brain tumors and funds research for a cure of the disease. The Foundation was created in honor of Noah Evans of Franklin, TN who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2021 at 13 years old. Visit https://noahbrave.org/ to learn more.

The Pancake Pantry Red Velvet Pancakes with Bruleed Meringue Recipe

Red Velvet Pancake Batter Ingredients:

· 1 Quart (4 cups) Pancake Batter

· 1/3 cup sugar

· 1/3 cup cocoa powder

· 2 tablespoons red food coloring

Directions:

· Mix all ingredients until fully incorporated

· Cook pancakes

Red Velvet Pancake Meringue

· 6 ounces of egg whites

· 1 cups of sugar

· 1 1/4 tablespoons cream of tartar

· Pinch of salt

Directions:

· Using a whisk attachment, beat room temperature egg whites, cream of tartar and salt using a mixer on high speed (or by hand) until you have a smooth consistency

· Slowly add sugar until meringue forms thick peeks

Place pancakes on a plate and top with meringue