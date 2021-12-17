Reducing Stress This Holiday Season

The holidays can be a joyous time of year - but it can also be a stressful time. We learned ways to manage the pressure to get it all done and take the stress out of the season! Clara Belden says being forced to have a low-key holiday season last year, many people are feeling a lot of pressure this year. Pressure to make the holidays perfect for their families, pressure to say 'yes' to everything (which wasn't an option last year), stress around the additional items on the to-do list, and a lot of stress around family dynamics in general. For more information about The Happy Hour log on to thehappyhournash.com.