Refreshing Fruit Filled Summer Recipes

Crystal Buttrey from Loveless Café made a Naan Bread Fruit Pizza and Blue Lightnin’ Punch. For more information on The Loveless Café, go to https://www.lovelesscafe.com/ or call (615) 646-9700. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221.

Naan Bread Fruit Pizza

Created by Loveless Events Chef Lovanzia Allen, this Naan Bread Fruit Pizza recipe uses all local ingredients from the Nashville Farmer’s Market, with Loveless Café Wildflower Honey drizzled on top.

Servings: 4 to 6 Slices

Ingredients

1-piece fresh naan bread (6–8-inch diameter)

1/3 cup goat cheese

1/8 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup fresh peaches, 1/4 inch diced

1/2 cup fresh watermelon, 1/4 inch diced

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 tablespoon Loveless Café Clover and Wildflower Honey

1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced

Directions

In a mixing bowl, mix goat cheese and coconut milk with whisk until smooth.

Spread goat cheese mixture across naan bread, making sure to spread to the edge all the way.

Top with prepared fruit.

Drizzle with honey over entire piece of bread.

Garnish with fresh minced basil, making sure it is spread evenly over the top.

Slice and serve.

Blue Lightnin Punch

This recipe is featured in the A Taste of the Loveless Cafe Cookbook! Loveless Café Blue Lightnin’ Moonshine Mixer is used as the base for this refreshing punch. It’s bright, citrus flavor is perfect for family-friendly summer picnics, or you can easily make an adult version with the addition of your favorite style ‘shine, vodka, or gin.

Servings: 3/4 Gallon

Ingredients

2 lemons, thinly sliced

1 green apple, seeded and thinly sliced

2 cups blueberries

1 jar Loveless Café Blue Lightnin’ Moonshine Mixer

1 quart lemonade

1 quart club soda

Directions

Place lemons, apple, and blueberries into a 1-gallon container.

Pour Blue Lightnin’ Moonshine Mixer, lemonade, and club soda into container. Mix well.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve over ice and garnish with fruit.