"Reindeer in Here" Coming to CBS

Actress Melissa Villaseñor and Adam Reed author of Reindeer in Here and executive producer of the new CBS show based on his book, gave us a preview of the animated special. Reindeer in Here premieres Tuesday, November 29 at 8pm, immediately following the beloved holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 7pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:13:58-05
