"Reindeer in Here" Coming to CBS

We learn more about the new animated show.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:13:58-05

Actress Melissa Villaseñor and Adam Reed author of Reindeer in Here and executive producer of the new CBS show based on his book, gave us a preview of the animated special. Reindeer in Here premieres Tuesday, November 29 at 8pm, immediately following the beloved holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 7pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com for more information.

