Relationships are on the rocks in season 4 of an acclaimed docuseries

The acclaimed docuseries, "Couples Therapy", is officially back with season 4, and the therapy sessions are heating up!

Dr. Orna Guralnik, talks all about the new season and the couples who are putting their conflicts, secrets, and relationships on the line.

All 9 new episodes of Season 4 of COUPLES THERAPY are now available for binge-viewing on Paramount + with Showtime. The new season of COUPLES THERAPY is also airing 2 back-to-back episodes from the 4th season each Sunday on Showtime through June 30 at 10PM ET/PT. The first 3 seasons can also be streamed on Paramount + with Showtime.

ABOUT COUPLES THERAPY:

COUPLES THERAPY brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. In the first installment of season four, Dr. Guralnik uncovers the past secrets and current blowups of four new couples: A polyamorous trio struggles with power dynamics and hidden resentments; newlyweds grapple with religion and sex after severing ties with a disapproving mother; a fiery young couple who can’t stop fighting try living together for the sake of their kid; and Orna decides to prolong treatment for a particularly complicated case of a man who dissociates into multiple identities, and can’t remember fights with his partner.

COUPLES THERAPY won the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming in 2021 and the American Cinema Editors Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series in 2024. The series has garnered additional award nominations from the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards.

COUPLES THERAPY is produced by Edgeline Films. Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres (Weiner, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) serve as executive producers. Sophie Kissinger and Matt Parker are producers for season four with Kim Roberts directing.

DR ORNA GURALNIK BIO

Dr. Orna Guralnik is a Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst practicing in New York City. Dr. Guralnik is on faculty at the National Institute for the Psychotherapies in NYC, where she teaches courses on the trans-generational transmission of trauma, socio-politics/ideology and psychoanalysis, and on dissociation. Currently Dr. Guralnik lectures and publishes on the topics of couples treatment and culture, dissociation and depersonalization, as well as culture & psychoanalysis. She is on the editorial board of Psychoanalytic Dialogues and of Studies in Gender & Sexuality. She is co-founder of the Center for the Study of Dissociation and Depersonalization at the Mount Sinai Medical School, where she was funded by NIH and NARSAD grants. Prior to becoming a psychoanalyst she was one of the principals of Lucid Consulting and Worklab Consulting research and organizational consulting firms. Dr. Guralnik is a graduate of the NYU PostDoctoral Program in Psychoanalysis.